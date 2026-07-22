Santos Escobar Calls Out Nick Khan and Triple H on Social Media

Santos Escobar is gone from WWE, but he wants the world and his former bosses to know that he is going to be just fine.

Santos was part of this year's post-WrestleMania talent cuts and departed the company in April. Escobar himself confirmed those reports in a new social media post on Tuesday evening.

In the post, Escobar said he was grateful for the experience he had in WWE and for the places he got to go. He also called out Nick Khan and Triple H.

Santos Escobar calls out Triple H and Nick Khan

"2 dias: WWE," Escobar wrote on X. "I gave everything and that’s what was taken. No regrets. Grateful for the people, the places, and circumstances I was put in. I’ll keep growing my legend and my indentation in the industry. Watch me Paul and Nick."

2 dias: WWE. I gave everything and that’s what was taken, no regrets. Grateful for the people, the places and circumstances I was put in. I’ll keep growing my legend and my indentation in the industry. Watch me Paul and Nick. Lo di todo y eso es lo que se tomó de mi. Sin… pic.twitter.com/U1Zk82BVpQ — R. M. 💀🇲🇽 (@JBElFantasma) July 21, 2026

Escobar has been out of the ring recovering from injuries since spring. During a match in March with AAA, Escobar injured his shoulder and ended up having surgery to repair the injury, as well as another to his triceps. In April, the star went under the knife to repair a ulnar nerve.

Escobar made his WWE debut in NXT in 2019. Before that, he spent time working in TNA and was a member of the Lucha Underground roster.

In NXT, Escobar led the Legado Del Fantasma faction and won championship gold in the form of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar made his main roster debut in October of 2022, where he was a part of the LWO faction before reuniting Legado Del Fantasma.

Triple H and Nick Khan, the executives that Escobar called out in his post, are the two most influential figures in WWE. Khan is the President of the company, which now sits under the TKE Group banner. Triple H is the Chief Content Officer and is in charge of booking all of the WWE television shows. He picked up that gig when Vince McMahon retired from the company in 2022 and then resigned from TKO Group in 2023.

Will Santos Escobar head to AEW?

As of now, Escobar has not announced any official dates or upcoming promotions that he will be working with. The question that always comes up when a talent leaves WWE is whether or not that person could be headed to AEW.

Legado Del Fantasma arrives on SmackDown | WWE

With Escobar, it remains to be seen, but never say never. Escobar is a gem of an in-ring talent and could have stellar matches with the top talent in AEW, including Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and many others.