Saraya Addresses Her WWE Royal Rumble Absence

WWE gave fans a couple of surprises in this year's Royal Rumble matches, but Saraya wasn't one of them.

The former AEW Women's World Champion posted videos in January of her training for an in-ring return. This led many fans to believe that she could potentially return at this year's Royal Rumble event, but it wasn't meant to be.

Saraya was a recent guest on Wrestling With Freddie. When asked why she wasn't a surprise in this year's Royal Rumble match, Saraya answered the question openly and honestly, making it clear that while she would have loved to be part of the event this year, it's WWE's decision, not hers.

"So, a lot of people were mad that I wasn't in the Rumble, and a lot of people thought I was gonna be number 30 too. I've never had -- well, I've had that much support before, but I thought I had lost all that support, because of all my controversy. But it was just absolutely bonkers. There was thousands of videos across all platforms on just a couple of training videos.

"Yeah, I wish I could be in the Rumble and there was a viral video circulating of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, and it was the same year I got told I couldn't wrestle again and no one knew it at the time, and then fast-forward, I do my retirement speech the day after WrestleMania but, no one knew at the time so I wasn’t part of it and I was backstage in Gorilla and I'm really emotional.

"They have images of me backstage just crying, just being like, 'This is what I've always dreamed of. This is what I wanna be a part of. I hope one day I can be a part of it again.' So that video was viral as well, and everyone's just like hoping that I was gonna be in this Rumble, that I finally get to be a part of that, that I've always dreamed of being a part of. So yeah, it was incredible. I wish I was part of it but there's more to it. WWE has to make that decision. Not me."

Saraya's AEW run ended with little fanfare

Saraya has been out of the ring for quite some time. Her last match in AEW took place back in October 2024. She quietly left the company last year and, beyond the release of her memoir, "Hell in Boots," kept out of the spotlight for the rest of the year.

I found my wrestling passion and myself again.. and I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve been receiving from everyone. Thank you so much! You guys have been going bonkers!! 🥹 13 MILLION VIEWS on a couple of training videos, filled with love and support and it’s still going.

I’m… — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 31, 2026

Despite being a former AEW Women's World Champion, the former Paige would admit on the podcast that she wasn't in love with the character she portrayed during her time with the company. She would later say that she lost her passion for wrestling and fell out of love with it for a second.

It would appear, based on her recent training videos, that Saraya has once again found her love for wrestling and seems to be eager to get another chance to prove herself inside the squared circle.

