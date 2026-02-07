AEW Collision Preview (2/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Collision will look to build on the momentum from last week's show with another huge TNT Championship matchup.

Last week on Collision, Tommaso Ciampa made his AEW in-ring debut days after answering Mark Briscoe's TNT Title open challenge on Dynamite. The hotly contested matchup would see Ciampa win the championship with seconds left on the clock before the time limit expired.

This match helped Collision achieve its highest viewership on TNT in over six months. So it's no wonder that Ciampa will be back in action later tonight.

On Wednesday night's show, Ciampa made it clear that he would continue Briscoe's open challenge and would be putting the title on the line on tonight's show. This challenge was quickly answered by not one, but two opponents, as Roderick Strong and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli will compete for the TNT Championship.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

THIS SATURDAY, 2/7



TNT Championship 3-Way

Tommaso Ciampa vs @RoderickStrong vs @ClaudioCSRO



New champion Tommaso Ciampa sent out an open challenge that was answered by Roddy AND Claudio!



3-Way for the TNT Title, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/3RzlBaekJL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2026

In addition to the TNT Championship match, Wednesday's ringside brawl between the Young Bucks and GOA has led to an important high-stakes matchup later tonight as the winning team will move on to a three-way match to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Either the Young Bucks or GOA will advance to this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite to face The Rascalz and a mysterious Wild Card team. The internet is buzzing with speculation about who the Wild Card team might be, but we likely won't know until their music hits on Wednesday night.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

THIS SATURDAY, 2/7@TheKaun/@ToaLiona vs @YoungBucks



Two of AEW's Elite Teams COLLIDE to move on to a #1 Contender 3-Way vs The Rascalz and a Wild Card Team taking place on #AEWDynamite on 2/11!



GOA vs Young Bucks, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/4kOq8yDFFF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2026

A huge Parking Lot Fight

The ongoing war between Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and the Grizzled Young Veterans has reached a boiling point and will be settled later tonight on AEW Collision.

For weeks, these two teams have been at each other's throats, and now the Grizzled Young Veterans have paid for the services of Big Bill and Bryan Keith to assist them in a Parking Lot Fight.

Despite GYV claiming Eddie Kingston has no friends in AEW, the Mad King quickly turned to The Rascalz for support. If this comes anywhere close to the past Parking Lot Fights in AEW, this match will be a must-see affair.

AEW Collision Park Lot Fight | All Elite Wrestling

This match didn't air on the Trons for the live audience at the tapings earlier this week, so it would be impossible for anyone to know the result of this matchup in advance.

MORE: AEW Collision Spoilers [2/7/26]: Tommaso Ciampa Defends the TNT Championship

How to watch AEW Collision tonight:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision location:

Location: The Pearl Theater at the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada

AEW Collision card (Announced):

AEW TNT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Parking Lot Fight: Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and the Grizzled Young Veterans

Winning team advances to #1 contender's 3-way on Dynamite: Young Bucks vs. GOA

Mixed Tag Match: Dante Martin and Zayda Steel of SkyFlight vs. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders

Kevin Knight vs. Scorpio Sky

Mina Shirakawa vs. Viva Van

Thekla in action

We'll hear from AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

AEW Dynamite Results (2/4/26): Brody King Defeats MJF, Andrade Beats Kenny Omega

MJF Discusses Angry ICE Chant During AEW Dynamite Main Event

AEW Reportedly Looking to Expand Its Roster Even Further

Ricochet Claims WWE Run Tarnished His Legacy