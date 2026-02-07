AEW Collision Preview (2/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Collision will look to build on the momentum from last week's show with another huge TNT Championship matchup.
Last week on Collision, Tommaso Ciampa made his AEW in-ring debut days after answering Mark Briscoe's TNT Title open challenge on Dynamite. The hotly contested matchup would see Ciampa win the championship with seconds left on the clock before the time limit expired.
This match helped Collision achieve its highest viewership on TNT in over six months. So it's no wonder that Ciampa will be back in action later tonight.
On Wednesday night's show, Ciampa made it clear that he would continue Briscoe's open challenge and would be putting the title on the line on tonight's show. This challenge was quickly answered by not one, but two opponents, as Roderick Strong and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli will compete for the TNT Championship.
In addition to the TNT Championship match, Wednesday's ringside brawl between the Young Bucks and GOA has led to an important high-stakes matchup later tonight as the winning team will move on to a three-way match to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.
Either the Young Bucks or GOA will advance to this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite to face The Rascalz and a mysterious Wild Card team. The internet is buzzing with speculation about who the Wild Card team might be, but we likely won't know until their music hits on Wednesday night.
A huge Parking Lot Fight
The ongoing war between Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and the Grizzled Young Veterans has reached a boiling point and will be settled later tonight on AEW Collision.
For weeks, these two teams have been at each other's throats, and now the Grizzled Young Veterans have paid for the services of Big Bill and Bryan Keith to assist them in a Parking Lot Fight.
Despite GYV claiming Eddie Kingston has no friends in AEW, the Mad King quickly turned to The Rascalz for support. If this comes anywhere close to the past Parking Lot Fights in AEW, this match will be a must-see affair.
This match didn't air on the Trons for the live audience at the tapings earlier this week, so it would be impossible for anyone to know the result of this matchup in advance.
MORE: AEW Collision Spoilers [2/7/26]: Tommaso Ciampa Defends the TNT Championship
How to watch AEW Collision tonight:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision location:
Location: The Pearl Theater at the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada
AEW Collision card (Announced):
- AEW TNT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- Parking Lot Fight: Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and The Rascalz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and the Grizzled Young Veterans
- Winning team advances to #1 contender's 3-way on Dynamite: Young Bucks vs. GOA
- Mixed Tag Match: Dante Martin and Zayda Steel of SkyFlight vs. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders
- Kevin Knight vs. Scorpio Sky
- Mina Shirakawa vs. Viva Van
- Thekla in action
- We'll hear from AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
AEW Dynamite Results (2/4/26): Brody King Defeats MJF, Andrade Beats Kenny Omega
MJF Discusses Angry ICE Chant During AEW Dynamite Main Event
AEW Reportedly Looking to Expand Its Roster Even Further
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime