Lita Talks Potential In-Ring Return Following 'Weird' Ending to Previous WWE Run

Does Lita have one more match, or dare we say, one more WWE run in left in her?

It's coming up on three years since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped into the ring, and she recently sat down with the Toronto Sun to discuss the prospects of lacing up her boots one more time.

Fans last saw Lita compete at WrestleMania 39 when she teamed with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to defeat Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match. In the years since, a number of previously retired veterans and fellow WWE Hall of Famers, including AJ Lee and The Bella Twins, have come back to challenge themselves against the new generation of women's superstars.

Surprisingly, that six-woman tag was only the second time that Lita ever had the opportunity to perform at WrestleMania, and she said it gave her career a sense of completion at the time.

Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; L to R; Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch and Lita during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“I was really happy to have the singles match with Becky and then to be able to get in there with Trish and Becky and go against Damage CTRL. It was pretty awesome and I feel very satisfied in that, but, it was a little weird the way it ended."

Lita was taken out backstage by a mystery assailant the week after WrestleMania, and she later lost her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (which she held with Becky) when Trish Stratus filled in for her in a match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

It was later revealed that Trish was the one who attacked Lita, and that launched her summer-long program with Becky Lynch that culminated in their highly touted Steel Cage Match at Payback 2023. Lita, meanwhile, essentially disappeared from programming.

"I had this really fun, celebratory match at WrestleMania and then the next thing I know, they’re like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re just gonna be laying on the ground and we don’t need you anymore’ and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So, it felt complete and then it didn’t."

Never say never in WWE...

So, does that itch still exist for Lita to return to the ring in search of a better send-off? It certainly sounds like she's open to it.

"Am I still satisfied with all I’ve accomplished and even just the stuff I’ve been able to do post-full-time run? Absolutely. But, I wouldn’t rule it out if the right opportunity came, because I still feel really good and there’s so much talent out there. It’s always fun to mix it up with the current roster.”

During the interview with the Toronto Sun, Lita revealed that she had actually broken her back at some point during her full-time run with WWE, but she continued to work through it. That naturally caused some issues for her in life, but she's found herself in a good place now.

"I’ve really prioritized feeling good and having my body feel good in my post-full-time career," Lita said. "I do feel good now and wake up most days feeling awesome and I’m thankful for it every day.”

