WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Updates (6/1/26)

It's the fallout from Clash In Italy on this week's WWE Raw at Inalpi Arena in Turin.

Roman Reigns scored a hard-fought win against Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat at Sunday's PLE, with the stipulation that "The Samoan Werewolf" must now acknowledge Reigns as the leader of The Bloodline.

There was an interesting development after the match, as Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga were seen ringside, which led to "The Tribal Chief" verbally taking aim at them.

Is Fatu actually going to follow Reigns' orders? Or could there be something else brewing with Sikoa, Tonga, or even The Usos entering the summer?

Depending on how things unfold, it should set the course for even more drama with The Bloodline moving forward.

Elsewhere, Brock Lesnar earned some revenge on Oba Femi, needing seven F-5s to notch the victory over "The Ruler" in the highly anticipated WrestleMania 42 rematch.

Lesnar's win figures to set up an eventual third match in the series between the two dominant superstars. However, Femi must first turn his attention to another prize before trying to gain some payback on Lesnar.

BROCK LESNAR BEATS OBA FEMI!!! 😱



THE BEAST HAS TAMED THE RULER!! pic.twitter.com/Iz2izxKnK4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

The Men's and Women's King of the Tournament brackets were revealed on the first-round post-show, with Femi joining Intercontinental Champion Penta, Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes in one of the Fatal 4-Way first-round matches on Raw.

Other participants in the Men's King of the Ring include Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, United States Champion Trick Williams, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and more.

The women's portion of the tournament features World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan, Ruca, Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Roxanne Perez, IYO SKY, Bayley, Jacy Jayne, and more.

The tournaments will kick off on Raw, but WWE has yet to announce which first-round match will take place in the women's bracket. Each of the superstars will be trying to earn their way to the King of the Ring finals at WWE Night of Champions later this month in Riyadh.

Only one will become Queen of the Ring. 👑



The Queen of the Ring Tournament begins TOMORROW on #WWERaw!



📍: Turin, Italy 🇮🇹

🎟️: https://t.co/i2l9mP1rIw

📺: 2pm ET/11am PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/c52LxH8Agf — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

Meanwhile, there's a new Women's Intercontinental Champion, with Sol Ruca finally picking up a pinfall win against Becky Lynch to win the title.

What will the champion have to say about her career-defining moment at Clash In Italy? And how will "The Man" respond to losing her championship?

And what else could WWE have in the works coming out of its latest PLE?

The Takedown on SI has all of your live results and highlights from Monday's show covered below.

WWE Raw live results:

Live coverage of Monday Night Raw starts at 2 p.m. EST.

WWE Raw card:

Jacob Fatu will acknowledge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns after Tribal Combat

King of the Ring Tournament First Round Fatal 4-Way: Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes