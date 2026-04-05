Seth Rollins, SmackDown Stars and More Set for Apr 6 WWE Raw

Believe it or not, there are just two episodes of WWE Raw left ahead of WrestleMania 42, and General Manager Adam Pearce has made a series of announcements for Monday night's show in Houston, Texas.

First and foremost, Seth Rollins will be kicking off the show inside the Toyota Center to respond to Gunther. The Visionary had Paul Heyman lined up for a stomp last week when the former World Heavyweight Champion came out of nowhere to lock him in a sleeper hold.

Rollins will now go one-on-one with the man who calls himself The Career Killer at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', and fans will hear from him for the first time since that match was made official tomorrow night.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw preview for mañana in Houston, Texas!



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Happy Easter to all celebrating! pic.twitter.com/LV1nkL1D1q — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 5, 2026

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will also be in the building Monday night, and he'll no doubt be in a good mood after he sent Roman Reigns crashing through the commentary desk last week.

Against his better judgment, Adam Pearce has also given the green light for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi to come face-to-face less than two weeks out from their clash at WrestleMania, and three matches have been made official.

Finn Balor will get his shot at Dominik Mysterio later this month in Las Vegas, but tomorrow night in Houston, he'll get to throw down with his former protégé, JD McDonagh. Fresh off winning the World Tag Team Titles, Austin Theory will represent The Vision in a singles match against LA Knight and WWE fans will also be treated to a Rhiyo reunion.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY | Netflix

Mami has been unable to overcome a 3-on-1 disadvantage the past few weeks on SmackDown, and she's now called in some backup against WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and her new cronies. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will team up once again Monday night to take on Michin and B-Fab.

Former World Champions Becky Lynch and Jey Uso are also being advertised for the show locally. Make sure to check back tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CT) for our complete Monday Night Raw preview.

WWE Raw card for April 6 (announced):

Seth Rollins opens the show to respond to Gunther

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi come face-to-face

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Michin & B-Fab