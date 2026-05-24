Oba Femi, Contract Signing and New Match Announced for WWE Raw on May 25

A week out from WWE Clash in Italy, fireworks could be in store when WWE Monday Night Raw invades the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, tomorrow night.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to deliver his weekly rundown as he was waiting to catch a flight to the Buckeye State's capitol city, and opening the show tomorrow will be Oba Femi.

The Ruler was blindsided a week ago by a returning Brock Lesnar. The Beast seemingly retired after his loss to Femi at WrestleMania 42 last month, but he's back for a shot at redemption at Clash in Italy. He'll get it as long as Femi puts pen to paper on the match contract that was prepared by Paul Heyman. That should be a formality, but we should find out for certain live on Netflix.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in Columbus, Ohio!



📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/rBZcG5WNhL — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 24, 2026

Speaking of contracts, both World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will be in Columbus to sign their agreement for Tribal Combat next Sunday at Clash in Italy. The OTC is undefeated in these types of matches, but the Samoan Werewolf appears to be on an entirely different level of unhinged these days. Anything could happen, both tomorrow night and in Turin, Italy.

After the events of last week's episode of the Red Brand, Adam Pearce has also announced that Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will face The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a women's tag team match. Bayley and Lyra emerged to save Paige and Brie Bella from a post-match assault, and ironically, could end up earning themselves a match against the Women's Tag Team Champions with a win this week.

Finally, Adam Pearce is expecting a long night ahead of him as Becky Lynch will no doubt be in town to file a formal complaint against her General Manager for forcing her to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy.

The Vision, CM Punk and Stephanie Vaquer are also being advertised for the show on WWE's website. It's been a while since we've seen The Best in World or La Primera, so we'll have to wait and see if they show up.

Check back Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) for more details on tomorrow's show when we publish our Monday Night Raw preview.

WWE Raw card for May 25 in Columbus, Ohio:

Oba Femi | Netflix

Oba Femi responds to Brock Lesnar's sneak attack last week on WWE Raw

Tribal Combat contract signing between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Adam Pearce expects a difficult night with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch following Saturday Night's Main Event