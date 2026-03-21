Seth Rollins Makes "Bittersweet" WrestleMania Admission

Despite beating Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel on October 11, Seth Rollins appeared destined to miss WWE's biggest show of the year.

Just two days later, he was hastily written off television as The Vision turned their backs on the faction's leader. During his match with Rhodes, Rollins had suffered a serious shoulder injury that required surgery, and there was the very real possibility he'd miss WrestleMania.

However, Rollins made impressive progress after going under the knife, and he made a shock return at Elimination Chamber to attack The Vision's Logan Paul. Back on Raw, Rollins has continued his quest for revenge, even taking out Paul Heyman in the process.

On the March 16 edition of the red brand, Heyman returned for some revenge of his own by bringing Brock Lesnar into the fold. But before The Beast could get his hands on Rollins, Oba Femi made his way to the ring and dominated Lesnar in impressive style.

This set up a WrestleMania clash between Lesnar and Femi, but what's next for Rollins?

Seth Rollins can't help but feel he's missed out

12 months ago, Seth Rollins dispatched both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to claim victory in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41. He did so thanks to more than a little help from Paul Heyman, who betrayed both of his former clients.

However, there won't be a repeat of that main event appearance for Rollins in 2026. Instead, Punk and Reigns will battle for the World Heavyweight Championship, which he spent so long trying to establish in the headline spot.

In a new interview with Justin Barrasso for the Boston Herald, Rollins discussed the championship he was forced to vacate after getting injured against Rhodes. He said that he's proud the title will be involved in the main event, especially as Reigns and others looked down on it when it was first introduced in 2023.

"I’m extremely proud that in all likelihood the world heavyweight championship is going to be featured as the main event on Night Two of WrestleMania, which in my opinion is the true main event of WrestleMania."

CM Punk | Netflix

"Roman talked down about it as if it were a second-tier title when it was introduced, and so did a lot of other people. I felt it was extremely important that our world championship wasn’t monopolized by a guy who wasn’t going to be there enough to help elevate the talent with that title – and that’s Roman... So I’m very proud that that belt will be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

He added that he's all too aware that he'd have likely been the one walking into WrestleMania with the title had he not gotten injured.

"It is bittersweet that I’m not the one taking it into the main event of WrestleMania. It’s actually my most-hated rival, CM Punk, against Roman Reigns. The irony is not lost on me.”

The other men's world championship match will see Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Title against Randy Orton.