WWE Raw Results, Highlights and Live Blog (3/16/26)

It's Austin 3:16 Day and WWE Raw on Netflix is in San Antonio, Texas. Might the WWE Universe hear the glass break on this week's show?

It might not be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, but WWE will have major appearances by major stars that are set for major matches at WrestleMania 42 in just a handful of weeks. One of those appearances is from none other than "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar appeared on Raw prior to the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. On that show, he said that at WrestleMania, he would essentially issue an open challenge for a match. Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, put a call out to anyone in the locker room to take Lesnar up on the offer and accept the challenge.

Tonight on Raw, Lesnar will appear again and see if anyone has decided to take the offer to face him at WrestleMania. Last week, reports surfaced that Oba Femi would be the man to face Lesnar. Will Femi and Lesnar face off? We'll find out tonight.

Roman Reigns will be on this week's episode of Raw as well. Last week on the show, The Usos came to Reigns' defense about what CM Punk had said to him about his father. Punk said he would bury Reigns next to his Dad and The Usos demanded an apology for those disrespectful words.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

This week, Reigns will be on hand to address those comments himself. Will the Tribal Chief demand an apology from Punk? What will he have to say to The Usos for going to bat for him last week? Reigns and Punk wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 42, and tempers are high. Will both men get physical for the first time since becoming opponents?

AJ Lee won the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. Lee will make her first title defense on this week's episode of Raw. Last week, Bayley won a gauntlet match to earn her shot at the title and will cash in that shot on this week's show. Can AJ Lee stay champion and head into WrestleMania with the belt?

WWE Raw Results

-Raw began with shots of CM Punk, AJ Lee, Stephanie Vaquer, and others arriving to the building.

-In the ring, men in black masks surrounded the ring like last week. Eventually, Seth Rollins showed himself. Rollins said that he made The Vision and could kill it any time he wanted to. He said that anyone with Paul Heyman is marked for death.

-A disheveled Paul Heyman walked out onto the ramp. He looked awful. Rollins told him that the worst move he ever made was letting Heyman into his inner circle. Rollins said he would drive Heyman out of the business.

-Heyman told Rollins that he didn't want to walk out there, but that he couldn't miss what would happen. Heyman then brought out Brock Lesnar. Lesnar walked to the ring and destroyed the masked men around Rollins. Lesnar and Rollins stood face to face in the ring, but then the lights went out and Oba Femi's music played.

THE RULER IS HERE AND JUST DROPPED BROCK LESNAR! 👑



DId @Obaofwwe just accept Brock Lesnar's Open Challenge for #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/hL9UvXmV7O — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

-Femi got in the ring and Lesnar walked up to him. Rollins walked at him to and Lesnar lunged at him. Rollins rolled out of the ring, but Femi got Lesnar. Femi lifted Lesnar up for the Last Ride Powerbomb and connected as the crowd roared. Femi then stepped on Lesnar, pointed at the WrestleMania sign, and seemingly accepted Lesnar's WrestleMania challenge.

-The imposter El Grande Americano defeated The Original El Grande Americano. The imposter put a metal plate in his mask. Then the original tried to hit his top rope headbutt, but landed right on the metal. This knocked Original El Grande out and he was covered for the pin.

Was that fair? 🧐



El Grande Americano defeats "The Original" El Grande Americano! pic.twitter.com/6QsQhm19Hl — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

-Backstage, Roman Reigns was shown arriving to the building. He got out of his car and The Usos approached him. Reigns was proud of what The Usos did to CM Punk last week and said that there had to be consequences for people's actions.

-Reigns turned to the camera and told his entire family that they should want revenge for what Punk said. Reigns said before and after WrestleMania was open, but on that weekend, Punk was his.

The OTC @WWERomanReigns has a message for the ENTIRE Bloodline! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/gpjKbabOQo — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

-A pre-taped vignette aired from Liv Morgan. Morgan addressed The Judgment Day turning on Finn Balor. Morgan said turning on Balor was her plan all along. She said she had been executing her plan and Balor didn't even know it. Morgan said that Raquel Rodriguez would beat Stephanie Vaquer and the world would have to watch them.

-Backstage, Roman Reigns and The Usos discussed the situation regarding Punk, Reigns, and Punk's comments about Reigns' father. The Usos questioned why Reigns didn't drop Punk when he said what he did. Reigns shrugged them off and said that he didn't need an apology from Punk. He said The Usos still did and that he would get it.

.@WWERomanReigns and @WWEUsos are on the same page! 😤



History shows that is a DANGEROUS COMBO! pic.twitter.com/WanhDTU125 — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

-AJ Lee made her entrance with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. When Bayley got to the ring, the match began.

WWE Raw card (remaining):

Roman Reigns returns to Raw

Judgement Day speaks after turning on Finn Balor

AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie