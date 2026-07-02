Latest Update on CM Punk's Expected Return

Is CM Punk's absence from WWE programming about to come to an end?

CM Punk prided himself on making it clear on the road to WrestleMania 42 this year that he was a full-time performer, while calling out others like Roman Reigns for not showing up to work every week. Punk's stance has been a sticking point for many fans because they supported him over other top names who work part-time schedules with WWE.

This made things even weirder when, on the Raw following WrestleMania, Punk confronted Cody Rhodes about potentially facing him for the WWE Championship, only to disappear from WWE programming, and he hasn't been seen since.

But with WWE pulling up to Chicago this Monday night for Raw, is that about to change?

CM Punk is expected to return to WWE this Monday night on Raw

The latest on CM Punk's WWE status was discussed on this week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. According to WrestleVotes, the internal expectation within WWE is that Punk will make his long-awaited return to the company this Monday night on Raw when the event emanates from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Despite not being on WWE programming since April, Punk has been heavily advertised by the Allstate Arena as appearing at Raw this Monday night. A source at the arena told WrestleVotes that they haven't been informed of any change when it comes to Punk's promotional status for the event.

Punk's return couldn't come at a better time, as SummerSlam is less than a month away and the company needs all its top stars present on television to sell tickets for this massive two-night event in Minnesota.

It appears CM Punk will just continue where he left off in April

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes | WWE

CM Punk's return probably isn't good news for Sami Zayn. Tomorrow's episode of SmackDown (Spoilers) will reveal that Cody Rhodes will get his rematch against Zayn for the WWE Championship this Monday night on Raw.

With Punk waiting in the wings for SummerSlam, Sami Zayn's WWE Championship title reign is probably going to be extremely short-lived. This decision will likely frustrate many, as Zayn's WWE Title win at Night of Champions was universally praised by fans and talent.

Despite how you may feel about the situation, if you can't envision Rhodes defeating Zayn in the main event, only for Cult of Personality to hit and end the show with a face-off between Rhodes and Punk, you haven't been watching WWE programming for very long.