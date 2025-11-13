Seth Rollins Shares Emotional Tribute To John Cena Ahead Of WWE Retirement

Seth Rollins has opened up on his reaction to John Cena’s retirement tour in WWE.

The record-setting 17-time World Champion is down to just three appearances left in his WWE career, with the first coming next week on Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Cena, who won the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio in his last WWE appearance in his hometown of Boston is then expected to compete at Survivor Series ahead of his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Rollins praises John Cena

Many WWE superstars have shared their thoughts on the GOAT’s legacy, and Rollins revealed his own thoughts while co-hosting Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

The former World Heavyweight Champion expressed his appreciation to Cena for his mentorship, while also noting the impact the WWE legend has had on him.

“John is a great friend,” Rollins said. “He is one of the greatest to ever do it. You can stack him against The Rock, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan. Any of the Mount Rushmores, John Cena is on them. He’s a great human being. He’s been a mentor to me…John, hats off to you. A great career, a better friend, better performer. You’re the best, dude. I love you.”

Cena’s final opponent will be determined via a 16-man single-elimination tournament.

Thank you Boston. It meant so much to be able, for one last time, to be allowed an opportunity to do what I love, in a place I love, surrounded by those I love. Our performances are only meaningful if YOU the audience invest in us and decide they are. The smile on my face and awe… pic.twitter.com/divMEgK9RG — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 11, 2025

Rusev defeated Damian Priest, and Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw to advance in the tournament. Jey Uso will go one-on-one with The Miz, and LA Knight is set to face a mystery opponent on SmackDown.

As for Rollins, he was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship on the October 20 edition of Raw due to a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel.

CM Punk defeated Jey Uso on November 1 at Saturday Night’s Main Event to win the vacant title.

When Will Seth Rollins Return To WWE?

Rollins stated in late October that he is expected to be sidelined for six months. That would put Rollins’ return timeline near WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, with the biggest PLE of the year set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium.

Once ‘The Visionary’ does get back in the ring, he’ll likely take aim at Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, who turned on him to launch their own idea for ‘The Vision’ moving forward.

Rollins could also pursue his biggest rival in Punk to try to regain the championship.

