The WWE purchased the famous Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA in April of this year and have run shows under that banner throughout the summer in 2025.

Now, an old face has officially returned to WWE to help AAA continue its project under WWE ownership.

In a new interview with longtime wrestling journalist, Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero announced to the world that he had signed a new contract with WWE. Guerrero won't be wrestling on WWE Raw or Smackdown, but will be helping the company with AAA.

“I just re-signed with WWE. I’m putting together, helping out with their AAA show. AAA is awesome. It was always awesome. Lucha Libre, that’s where my family originated from. So, I have a big love of Lucha Libre and just to see AAA under that WWE umbrella is pretty awesome.” Chavo Guerrero

Chavo Guerrero opens up on the real relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the same interview, Guerrero had high praise for Dominik Mysterio. Guerrero said that even though Dom was the son of Rey Mysterio, one of the greats in the wrestling business, he always wanted to be a Guerrero.

WWE infamously aired a long storyline in which Eddie Guerrero claimed to be Dom's father. This led to multiple matches between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. In the end, Mysterio defeated Eddie in a ladder match, which gave Rey full custody of his true son, Dominik.

Since then, Dominik Mysterio has become a force on WWE television. He made his WWE debut inside the Thunderdome in 2020 and later joined The Judgment Day after turning on his father. Dominik and Rey wrestled one another at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles with Rey getting the victory on the big stage.

This week on WWE Raw, Dominik lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship to John Cena. Dominik confronted Cena during his last appearance in Boston, but was then put in a championship match by Triple H. Cena won the match with an AA to reach full WWE Grand Slam status.

As for Chavo Guerrero, he's a former WWE Tag Team Champion, Cruiserweight Champion, and ECW Champion. He hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2011, but spent time in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and various other independent promotions after his run.

Chavo Guerrero won tag team gold in WWE alongside the late Eddie Guerrero. He was around the creation of Lie, Cheat, and Steal, which made Eddie famous, and also adopted the controversial character, Kerwin White.

Chavo Guerrero most recently appeared for WWE at the Worlds Collide event with AAA in July.

Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Roman Reigns And CM Punk Land Roles In New Disney Movie

Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Nikki Bella’s Shocking WWE Raw Turn

WWE Shop Reveals List Of Top Merchandise Sellers For 2025

Update On Rumored Tension Surrounding Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns