Major Update On Seth Rollins' Shoulder Injury And WWE Return Timeline

Seth Rollins could indeed be on his way back to a WWE ring by WrestleMania 42, as he's provided his clearest indicator yet on when his return to the company could go down.

Rollins was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion when he injured his shoulder against Cody Rhodes during their match at WWE Crown Jewel in Australia earlier this fall. While the extent of the shoulder injury wasn't known at the time, the 39-year-old has given some clarification on the situation.

Speaking with Jay Mohr, Rollins confirmed he suffered a torn rotator cuff in the bout and indicated that he could be back in WWE by March or April.

"I'm not sure," Rollins said of when he would be back. "I have a few more months left with my shoulder. I had my rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine from when we're talking right now. So, I've got another three months, four months at least."

Rollins confirmed he injured his shoulder on the Coast-to-Coast. He said the accident happened when he landed, all of his weight went on his elbow, and it pushed his shoulder out. Rollins would not provide a definitive date on when his return would happen, though this is the most direct timeline given yet, after he insinuated at the end of October that he would be out about six months.

WWE pivots after the Rollins injury

The Seth Rollins injury forced WWE to change direction with its creative plans immediately. Rollins was the leader of The Vision, and seemed to be positioned as the team captain for its WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

However, two nights after the injury occurred, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman all turned on Rollins, effectively kicking him out of the group and off of WWE television. This sidelined a planned rematch with CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and put any potential WrestleMania plans in the air.

It has since been reported that Rollins was eyed for a WrestleMania main event match against Roman Reigns, though that is unlikely to come to fruition now that he is no longer champion. Reigns, it appears, is instead being positioned for a rematch with Rhodes.

Rollins had returned to WWE programming not long before his injury, having sold a fake knee injury that would allow him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract against Punk at SummerSlam.

