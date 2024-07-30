Shawn Michaels on Ladder Match Rematch against Razor Ramon
This story is part of theSports Illustrated SummerSlam Series.
Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall carved out a lasting memory together at WrestleMania X.
That was the first-ever ladder match on WWE pay-per-view. It took place in 1994 as Michaels and Hall–playing a starring role as Razor Ramon–brought down the house at Madison Square Garden.
Nearly a year-and-a-half later, they were asked to do it again.
“I was unpacking boxes with all my gear not too long ago, and what do you know, out came that blue gear from SummerSlam [’95],” said Michaels. “It’s one of the favorites of my wife and daughter.
“You know, thinking back, it’s funny. Scott and I were coming off that amazing match at WrestleMania. By then, it had started to sink in that we’d created something special. We just wanted it to sit there and let the aura rise from it. Of course, we were told, ‘Let’s do another one!’”
Michaels was initially slated to defend the Intercontinental title at that SummerSlam against Sycho Sid, but interest in that match never materialized. So a late change was made, with Vince McMahon inserting Hall into the match–and challenging his two stars to find a new blueprint for success in a babyface vs. babyface ladder match.
Unlike the first time, Michaels was the winner at SummerSlam.
“This one was very different,” said Michaels, who admitted there was very little build to the match. “The whole story going into it was different and very challenging. I will say this–Scott and I did everything we could to make it epic. I think it was.”
Michaels and Hall set the standard at SummerSlam ’95, a pay-per-view that also featured The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Diesel. But none of their matches connected in the manner that Michaels and Hall did in their ladder match, which unbeknownst to anyone at the time, marked their final singles match ever against one another.
“Sequels are always tough, but this is one I think that doesn’t quite get the recognition it deserves,” said Michaels. “There’s a simple reason for why: it’s number two. Number one is always first. That’s when the moment shifts. There’s only one first time.
“I’m still proud of it, but it’s not as special because it’s not the first.”