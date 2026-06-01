Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch React to Clash in Italy Women's IC Title Change
Sol Ruca is flying high after Clash in Italy Sunday afternoon, and she has every right to be in a good mood.
The Monday Night Raw rookie knocked off Becky Lynch to win her first match as a member of the main roster, via pinfall of submission, and captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship in the process.
During an appearance on the Clash in Italy Recap edition of WWE Now with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Ruca was asked how she was holding up after such a monumental moment in her young career.
“I am a mess, in a good way, though. Emotional mess, physically a mess in the best way possible. I had a moment as soon as the bell rang, as soon as I hit my finish on Becky, where I just kind of got a little bit emotional. Was a bit just shocked and just like, ‘Oh my God, I did it. This is my defining moment. This is the start of my next chapter in a sense.’"
Just as she did during the Clash in Italy post show, Ruca expressed her gratitude to the sold out crowd that packed into the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The audience was overwhelmingly in her favor as she successfully knocked off the greatest female superstar in WWE history.
"The overwhelming love and acceptance from the fans [Sunday] was absolutely incredible. Especially being so far away from home, knowing that these people know who I am, care about me, care about my story, care about what I do. It’s just absolutely incredible.”
Becky Lynch is not taking her loss to Sol Ruca very well at all
On the other side of the coin, Becky Lynch does not appear to be in a good place at all right now. The Man took to social media Monday morning to express her displeasure with Sunday's outcome. She once again pointed a finger at referee Jessika Carr, whom she's had issues with for months now.
"Last night I was once again ROBBED of my title by CROOKED CARR!!! CLEARLY I had SO SAD SOL pinned for MORE than the count of three when Carr INEXPLICABLY DOVE out of the ring!!!! A TOTAL MESS!!! I soldiered on but suffered a severe hematoma (my lawyers are looking into ROTTEN RUCAs footwear. They suspect they’re not regulatory!) Doctors say they’re SHOCKED I was able to continue but I told them YOU CANT HOLD DOWN THE MAN!!!!"
Lynch will have to refocus and regroup very quickly. She has an opening round Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match to prepare for, that will also feature Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green.
It has not been announced when that match will take place.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com