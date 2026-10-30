Sunny (Tammy Sytch) Files to Have Conviction Thrown Out

Tammy Sytch, formerly Sunny in WWE, is a pro wrestling icon. However, she fell on hard times after leaving the industry. Sytch is currently in jail until 2038, but has officially filed to get that conviction overturned.

In 2023, Sytch was convicted of a DUI for causing the death of a 75-year-old man in March of 2022 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She faced charges of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property from a traffic incident.

A new report from PWInsider reveals that Sytch has formally requested that the conviction be thrown out, and her arguments for doing so include failure to investigate causation and failure to investigate conflict by her legal defense team, omitted evidence, and new evidence.

First, Sytch alleges that her legal team failed to uncover and litigate various pieces of evidence. Her legal team failed to uncover the fact that a prosecutor in her case was married to the physician who declared the victim deceased. “Had counsel exercised reasonable diligence, counsel would have discovered the discrepancy, sought full disclosure, investigated medical causation, and litigated the conflict issue before trial or before Defendant entered any plea.

Sytch also says additional new evidence has come to light, and includes medical history, toxicology, and CPR-related trauma. “The evidence concerning the decedent's medical history, toxicology, CPR related trauma, and the prosecutor's marital relationship to the physician constitutes newly discovered evidence warranting post-conviction relief. “

Sytch is declaring that her defense counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to investigate portions of the case, such as possible alternative causes of death. In addition, she alleges that her counsel did not conduct a strong enough investigation into whether or not the death was caused legally in the accident.

Tammy Sytch looking for new counsel in court filing

Her request to the court is to hold an evidentiary hearing, which would also mean she would be appointed new counsel if the court allows the hearing to move forward.

As Sunny, Sytch was a popular WWE figure from 1994 to 1998. She was the valet of many stars over the years, including Savio Vega, Chris Candido, Legion of Doom, and others. She also worked for WCW and ECW during her wrestling career.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. After leaving wrestling, Sytch had numerous run-ins with the law. She went to jail in 2013 and then again in 2016. After being released, Sytch violated her parole and returned to jail until February of 2017. She also spent time in prison between 2019 and 2020.