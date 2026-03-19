The Bella Twins Confirm Length of New WWE Contracts and Retirement Plans

Twin magic is back in WWE for one final ride, and The Bella Twins are out to make it memorable.

For the first time in their Hall of Fame careers, Nikki and Brie will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when they face Nia Jax and Lash Legend Friday night on SmackDown.

That match will mark the first time that The Bellas will have tagged with one another since the October 8, 2018, edition of Monday Night Raw, roughly six months before WWE commissioned the Women's Tag Title belts.

Regardless of whether they win the gold tomorrow night or not, chances are that Nikki and Brie will have multiple opportunities to capture those titles before their latest run with WWE comes to an end.

Nikki and Brie Bella plan to retire at the end of their current deals

On the latest episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, the Bella Twins revealed that they both signed two-year contracts with WWE that will presumably carry them through the 2028 Royal Rumble. And they do expect that this will be their last hurrah in professional wrestling, even if they do not get the opportunity to formally say goodbye the way John Cena and AJ Styles did over the past few months.

“I don’t think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that. Because I do know that the contract that we signed, we signed a two-year deal starting Royal Rumble. And... I know just where I’m at, that’s it. That will be the end for me and for us," Nikki said on the show.

Brie Bella | Netflix

Nikki Bella ended a three-year hiatus from WWE last year when she made her surprise return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She spent the better part of 12 months flying solo, trying to figure out the new landscape of WWE on her own, until Brie finally made her long-awaited return during the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Now that they are back together, The Bella Twins are looking to put together the best two-year stretch of their in-ring careers.

“I want to have some of my best matches. I want to have a lot of fun,” Nikki said. “But I want to have an iconic moment where... I could look back and go, ‘Damn, that was a great two years.’ We did it. I don’t want to walk away with any what ifs."

Whichever team emerges victorious on Friday night will likely have a clear path toward competing at WrestleMania 42, but it's fair to question whether the Women's Tag Team Title Match on SmackDown will have a clean finish.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss had their shot at The Irresistible Forces last week, but the Bella Twins' interference cost them their opportunity. Over on Raw, both the Kabuki Warriors and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria are aiming for title shots.

It certainly appears that the groundwork is being laid for some kind of multi-women match for the Women's Tag Team Titles to take place in Las Vegas next month.