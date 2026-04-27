Former Women's World Champion Teases Return to the Ring
A womens pioneer in WWE has officially teased a return to the ring.
Carmella has been away from WWE for nearly three years. She had two babies with her husband, WWE announcer Corey Graves, but left the company officially in February of last year when her contract was not renewed. Her last television match was in 2023, where she lost to Bianca Belair.
Carmella wasn't one of the four horsewomen who helped ignite the Women's Revolution in WWE in 2015 and 2016. However, she was a signature part of the early success of NXT and was a face of the SmackDown Live brand.
She wrestled in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match in 2017 and in the first-ever women's Money in the Bank event. In fact, not only was Carmella in the first Money in the Bank match, she won that match and successfully cashed in her contract to win the world championship.
Carmella teases a return to the ring after gimmick theft
Over the weekend, Carmella teased a potential return to the ring. She responded to a fan who had posted a clip of an independent wrestler not only using one of Carmella's finishing moves, but dressing and acting like the former Princess of Staten Island. In that response, Carmella alluded to a return.
"Hmmm.. there’s a difference between homage and theft," Carmella wrote on X. "I didn’t retire, I had two babies. Might have to come back and show these bitches how it’s really done."
The woman working Carmella's moves is named B3CCA in a match against Kris Statlander on an episode of AEW Collision.
Other members of the WWE women's division took note of Carmella's comments. Bayley took to social media after the post and seemingly gave Carmella the green light to return.
"You Won't," Bayley wrote. "I dare you. Do it."
Bayley is coming off a busy WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas. She wrestled alongside Lyra Valkyria on the WrestleMania Saturday card. The duo teamed up to take on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and Brie Bella, along with the returning Paige, in a fatal four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
In the match, Bayley and Valkyria were unsuccessful. Brie Bella and Paige became champions after Paige beat Alexa Bliss in the middle of the ring.
Carmella is a former world champion and tag team champion in WWE. She was also on the cast of the Total Divas reality show.
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn