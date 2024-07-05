The Evolution of Shawn Michaels–Through Action Figures
Shawn Michaels takes pride in being known as Mr. WrestleMania.
Years removed from his last match, and now laser focused on coaching the next generation of stars in NXT, Michaels is often reminded of what he accomplished in the ring–and the many places where the chaotic world of professional wrestling took him. That journey continues later this month, as Michaels debuts on the show floor at the famed San Diego Comic-Con.
Of course, it is not the actual Shawn Michaels. He’ll be in action figure form as Mattel Creations showcases its new WWE Ultimate Edition Shawn Michaels action figure.
The figure captures the moment when a boyhood dream became a reality at WrestleMania XII in 1996, with Michaels ziplining to the ring before defeating Bret Hart in a 61-minute Iron Man match to win his first world title.
“Having this figure will premiere at the San Diego Comic Con, that’s a big one for me,” said Michaels, whose real name is Michael Hickenbottom. “This is so going to give me street cred with my son. San Diego Comic Con is where all the Marvel guys go, and it’s going to put me on the map at the Hickenbottom house, so I have to thank the team at Mattel. It’s a huge notch in the belt at home for Daddy Hickenbottom.”
For the past 38 years, Michaels has had action figures created in his likeness. Beginning with an AWA Remco action figure in 1986, there have been nearly 300 figures of Michaels. In totality, they depict his rise from tag team wrestler to industry legend. More than that, the toys capture a time when Michaels was a young man with dreams–trying to unsuccessfully convince his father why professional wrestling was the perfect field of work for him–to the present, where he is a married father with children of his own.
“About a year ago, the Mattel team came to my house to visit,” said Michaels. “That’s when I started thinking that my whole adult life has been captured in various stages through these action figures. It’s just amazing to me all the things I’ve kind of forgotten about until I see the figures, then I remember. The team at Mattel is incredible. I’ll never forget the zipline before WrestleMania, but it’s so many different aspects of my life–where I was in life, how I was feeling–and they’re all captured there.”
Michaels is still with WWE, overseeing the NXT brand among his responsibilities as WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Creative. And even though he turns 59 later this summer, the “Heartbreak Kid” nickname still fits.
“I remember thinking, at 19, what this job as a pro wrestler would be like,” said Michaels. “Never in my wildest imagination did I think it would be this enormous, this big, or this fast. I can get introspective with this stuff.
“My wife Rebecca went back to Texas and brought all of our stuff back to Florida. We’ve been unpacking for weeks, and there’s just so much stuff. So much of it is from my wrestling career. It’s boxes and boxes. The kids saw the action figure from the AWA. That feels like a lifetime ago. It’s absolutely mind boggling when you look back on it all. That’s why I come to work so thankful. I never dreamed of this all being so big.”
Though the majority of the focus this weekend is on tomorrow’s Money in the Bank event, Michaels is eager to see the NXT roster shine on Sunday at Heatwave. That show is headlined by a fatal four-way title match, with reigning NXT champion Trick Williams taking on Shawn Spears, Je’Von Evans, and Ethan Page.
Only 20 years old, this main event is a chance for Evans to shine–and for Williams to further solidify his place as champ.
“We’re very excited to be in Toronto this weekend,” said Michaels. “Je’Von is in a new position, which we’re excited about, and we’re very fortunate to have him in the ring with three really talented guys. Trick has been there before. He’s still very new, but he understands what it’s like to be a big-time player. Then you have two veterans in Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. I think Je’Von is going to really shine, and I hope he enjoys the moment.
“Everybody here is trying to build their careers and build their futures, and I respect that, but I also want them to enjoy their time here. It’s like college. I never want someone to leave NXT and be disappointed that they hadn’t taken the time to enjoy it.”
Michaels followed his own advice, which he learned the hard way–and he is hopeful he can impart his wisdom to the men in this match.
“Before that iconic WrestleMania XII match, I heard the words, ‘Try to enjoy this, Shawn,’” said Michaels. “When I came back in 2002, I realized I didn’t enjoy it enough. And I made sure to enjoy that run to its fullest.
“Je’Von, Trick, Ethan, Spears, they’ve all got long careers in front of them. But this is a moment for each of those guys, all for different reasons, and I hope they enjoy this. It’s going to put a cap on a great show this Sunday.”