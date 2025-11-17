The Je'Von Evans Retirement Tour Begins And Ends With John Cena

Monday's episode of WWE Raw will be the last one for John Cena. This week's episode of the show takes place inside Madison Square Garden and is highlighted by Cena's final Raw appearance.

Cena has spent 2025 on his retirement tour and has wrestled a who's who of opponents along the way, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and many others. Who will his final opponent be on December 13? That question still lingers, but the answer gets clearer and clearer with each passing week.

WWE is running a "Last Time Is Now" tournament across Raw and SmackDown right now. The winner of that tournament will earn the shot to face Cena in what will be his last match ever.

This week on Raw, NXT Superstar Je'Von Evans will get an opportunity of a lifetime in the tournament when he takes on Gunther in a first-round match. Evans grew up a Cena fan and told Uncrowned in a recent interview that his own retirement would have to be considered if he had a chance to face Cena in his final match.

“Bro, honestly, if that happened, I would probably retire with him. "What can I do, man? I had Cena's last match. You know what, Cena? You have my last match, too.” Je'Von Evans

Evans isn't a stranger to the WWE main roster. He recently appeared on Smackdown to face Sami Zayn in a WWE United States Championship open challenge match. Evans was unsuccessful in securing the championship in that bout.

Je'Von Evans is ready for the grind of Last Time Is Now John Cena tournament

Evans and Slater in action at TNA Bound For Glory. | TNA Wrestling - TNAWrestling.com

Evans shouted out Gunther, his first-round opponent this week, but said that he's ready for the grind it will take to earn the shot against Cena.

“I know that the process to get into [Cena’s final match] is going to be trouble, for sure," Evans said. "It's going to be mountains, it's going to be speed bumps, but I'm willing to get there. Whatever I need to do, whatever I've got to do, whatever helps me get to that match, to have that match with Cena, I'm ready to take all that on."

Evans has been a mainstay act in NXT since 2023 and had memorable matches in NXT against Randy Orton, Ethan Page, and against Leon Slater in TNA.

Currently, Evans has been teaming with Slater in NXT. The duo is scheduled to take on DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week's Gold Rush edition of NXT. Of course, Evans takes on Gunther this week on Raw.

The other "Last Time Is Now" tournament match on Raw this week is Solo Sikoa against a mystery opponent.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Major Update On TNA's New Media Rights Deal (Exclusive)

3 Options For John Cena’s Opponent On His Final WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

AEW Wrestler Rebel Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Mercedes Moné Wins 13th Championship With No. 14 In Sight At AEW Full Gear