Mercedes Moné Wins 13th Championship With No. 14 In Sight At AEW Full Gear

Ultimo Moné has done in again.

Mercedes Moné was able to add to her championship collection Saturday night at House of Glory’d SuperClash when she defeated Nor Phoenix Diana to capture the APAC Women's Title.

The victory brings her title collection to an astonishing 13, with two more championship bouts coming up for The CEO later this week.

Mercedes Moné | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Moné current pro wrestling championship collection:

All Elite Wrestling TBS Championship

All Elite Wresting 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship

ROH Interim Women's Television Championship

CMLL World Women’s Championship

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship

EWA Women’s Championship

PTW Women’s Championship

BestYa Women’s Championship

Queen of Southside Championship

Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

BODYSLAM Women's Championship

Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship

APAC Women's Championship

Mercedes will have the opportunity to solidify her run as the ROH Women's Television Champion when she faces Red Velvet on the November 19 edition of AEW Dynamite, which is taking place in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Velvet has been medically unable to defend her title since late May, which prompted AEW & ROH President Tony Khan to crown an interim champion in her absence. Mina Shirakawa initially won the belt, but lost it to Mercedes in a winner-takes-all match at AEW WrestleDream back in October.

Moné and Red Velvet will now meet in a unification match this Wednesday night, just days before The CEO challenges Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear.

This is the second year in a row that Moné and Statlander will meet at Full Gear. Stat Daddy unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes for her TBS Championship in a 4 1/2 star critically acclaimed match-up. They would follow that up with another 4 1/2 star bout at Worlds End, where The CEO was once again the winner.

The Takedown on SI spoke to Mercedes Moné ahead of that match last year, and she explained why she absolutely loves taking on a bigger opponent like Kris Statlander.

"I become more agile. I become faster... because I have to think about how and what am I gonna do to take down these bigger opponents. How much faster do I have to be? Do I have to climb to the top rope to jump on them? Do I have to take out a knee, an ankle? I have such amazing matches with stronger people and people who are bigger than me because I love doing high flying stuff. I love when I can have a good base to try out these cool new moves that I have imagined in my head."

If Mercedes is able to complete a clean sweep in her trilogy of matches against Statlander this Saturday in New Jersey, she'll capture the AEW Women's Championship for the first time in her career. It's the only title she's unsuccessfully challenged for since arriving in All Elite Wrestling.

Timeless Toni Storm handed Ultimo Moné her first singles loss at AEW All In: Texas back in July. Kris Statlander would go on to beat Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All Out, and then successfully defend the title in a one-on-one rematch at WrestleDream.

