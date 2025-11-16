AEW Collision Results (11/15/25): Jon Moxley & The Death Riders Respond After Blood & Guts Loss

Following their loss in the Men's Blood & Guts, The Death Riders were right back to business on the November 15th edition of AEW Collision with a victory in trios action and addressing their enemies.

Following a trios win over Jay Lethal, Adam Priest and Tommy Billington, PAC issued a challenge to Darby Allin for a match at AEW Full Gear, while Death Riders leader Jon Moxley became ballistic after hearing Kyle O'Reilly brag about his Blood & Guts win and challenged him anytime, any place.

Elsewhere, Kyle Fletcher secured his eighth successful title defense as TNT Champion against Scorpio Sky, while his AEW Full Gear opponent Mark Briscoe gained momentum with a win over Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemate Mark Davis

.@KyleFletcherPro almost took Scorpio's head off!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aF1ZQZHS74 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

The women were on full display coming off the heels of the incredible Women's Blood & Guts Match with "Timeless" Toni Storm addressing her enemies who made her surrender and tortured her partner Mina Shirakawa before attacking Marina Shafir later in the evening and warning Alex Windsor and Riho about the AEW Women's Tag Team Title Tournament.

Meanwhile, Josh Alexander sent a message to Kenny Omega before his return on AEW Dynamite & Collision on Wednesday and a huge eight-man tag team main event previewed the AEW World Tag Team Title Match at Full Gear. Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday's show in Erie, Pennsylvania.

AEW Collision Results:

After running down the lineup for the evening, AEW aired a video package showing highlights from the Dynamite: Blood & Guts special.

.@JonMoxley is going to take @TheDaddyMagic's place on commentary for this opening contest!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/sCmTtq15QR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

The Death Riders (PAC, Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington & Adam Priest. Commentary informed the fans that The Death Riders demanded a match tonight coming off the heels of their Blood & Guts loss. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard was on commentary, which led to Daniel Garcia attacking his former mentor out of anger following his team's loss in the Men's Blood & Guts from Wednesday. Jon Moxley took Menard's place at the commentary desk following Garcia's attack.

Just when it looked like the babyfaces had control in the match, PAC pushed Priest in the way of the Lethal Injection before going for a rollup into the Brutalizer on Jay Lethal for the submission win.

Following the victory, PAC got on the mic to taunt Darby Allin about gorilla pressing him through two flaming tables during the Men's Blood & Guts. "The Bastard" then challenged Allin to a singles match at AEW Full Gear next Saturday. PAC told him to think about it and he will be waiting.

The @BASTARDPAC is revelling in his actions against @DarbyAllin at Blood & Guts AND he wants more at #AEWFullGear!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6mFWswSdqa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

Moxley was very complimentary of every single Death Rider during the match and greeted them after the win before deciding to stay on commentary for the night.

Backstage, the former members of Aussie Open and current Don Callis Family members Mark Davis and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher were interviewed by Lexy Nair about their matches. Davis is ready to feast on Mark Briscoe, while Fletcher is prepared to make Scorpio Sky "say his full name."

Back from break, Lexy Nair interviewed "Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa after confirming Mina is not cleared to compete tonight. Storm spoke about the five women (Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir & Triangle of Madness) made her witness a murder during the Women's Blood & Guts. Storm promises revenge on all of them and tells her enemies not to ask God for mercy because he's a fan of our work.

Still shaken from Blood and Guts, @MinaShirakawa is sidelined, and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has a message for the aggressors!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XkYjIHi8jL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

Mark Briscoe defeated Mark Davis. The match started with Briscoe attacking Davis during his entrance on the floor before this brawl was brought to the ring to start the match. After a match dominated by a focused Davis who looked to hurt Briscoe ahead of his TNT Title bout against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear, Briscoe made a comeback and eventually knocked Davis off the top rope before hitting the Froggy Bow for the pinfall win.

Backstage, Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels of SkyFlight cut a promo on Scorpio's TNT Championship match against Kyle Fletcher tonight. Sky and Daniels reflected on putting together SkyFlight and wanting this opportunity for their leader. Scorpio says defeat comes for everyone and tonight Fletcher's defeat comes from the Sky.

When we return from commercial break, the cameras find Josh Alexander backstage attacking Michael Nakazawa in the locker room. Alexander locked Nakazawa in the ankle lock and cut a promo on Kenny Omega ahead of the Million Dollar Trios Match at AEW Full Gear, asking if he is tired of hearing his loved ones suffer like Kota Ibushi. Alexander then snapped the ankle of Nakazawa to send a message to "The Cleaner."

A violent message delivered! @Walking_Weapon dismantles @MichaelNakazawa as a warning to @KennyOmegamanX!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/k3kXM9MdeB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

MxM TV are out for their latest Casting Call open challenge. Mansoor makes fun of Erie, Pennsylvania before calling anyone out for any combination of his group with Mason Madden, Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie.

Tay Melo defeated Taya Valkyrie. Melo was out here without her tag team partner Anna Jay, who was not in the building tonight. Despite being outnumbered, Melo took out Mansoor & Johnny TV with a dive, hit a pump kick on Madden and put Taya away with the Tay-KO for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Marina Shafir showed up to attack Melo from behind. Shafir applied Mother's Milk on Tay until "Timeless" Toni Storm made the save and hit Storm Zero on Shafir. Storm then stared down with Jon Moxley at commentary before heading to the back.

Before their teams face off in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament, @MarinaShafir tried to get the jump on @TayMelo, BUT "TIMELESS" TONI STORM WANTS PAYBACK!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/8LJXpII5jm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

Recap of Hangman Adam Page defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and challenging Samoa Joe to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear from AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Scorpio Sky to retain the TNT Championship. For the first time during his reign, Fletcher defended the TNT Title against a former TNT Champion in Scorpio Sky. The veteran had an early control, showing off his experience against the Australian star until Fletcher took the action to the outside, suplexed Sky on the apron and booted down Christopher Daniels.

After Fletcher was in control for a while, Scorpio made a comeback and started hitting some high-impact moves, including a cutter, spiking Fletcher into the apron, and then a flying DDT for a close nearfall. It looked like Sky was on the verge of a third reign with the gold until Fletcher was able to hit the Helluva Kick in the corner and finish off Sky with the Sheer Drop Brainbuster to retain the TNT Title.

Post-match, Mark Davis came out to attack Scorpio until Mark Briscoe and SkyFlight made the save to run off the Don Callis Family members. Briscoe then got on the microphone to tell Fletcher to shine up the TNT Title because that gold is coming home to him at AEW Full Gear.

Fletcher then got on the mic to brag that he just had his eighth title defense, so he is now one win away from breaking the defense record and will do that against Briscoe next Saturday. Fletcher says Briscoe will join the Callis Family and be forced to say his full name.

In ONE WEEK, @SussexCoChicken + @KyleFletcherPro will battle in a No DQ match for the TNT Title and both men are looking to make history!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6MQZSuyNp3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

Commentary announcing there will be a $200K Four Way Tag Team Match on the Tailgate Brawl ahead of AEW Full Gear next Saturday.

We then hear from Max Caster & Anthony Bowens, Juice Robinson representing the Bang Bang Gang, Bryan Keith and Big Bill and finally The Outrunners with everyone looking to win the money.

A "By The Numbers" video package for the Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Moné AEW Women's World Championship Match at AEW Full Gear. They recapped Moné's previous wins over Statlander last year, topping the PWI Women's 250 and her record-breaking 12 title belts. Meanwhile, they recalled Statlander being the only woman to win the TBS & AEW Women's World Titles as well as beating more opponents than any other female star in the company.

Alex Windsor & Riho defeated Hyan & Maya World. This was a preview match for Windsor and Riho as they prepare for the AEW Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, where they will face "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Early on, Windsor and Riho showed off their synergy with some double teams and rapid-fire offense. After Maya and Hyan gained control during the break, Windsor got the hot tag before working with Riho to hit a clothesline and crucifix bomb combo to get the win.

Post-match, "Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa interrupted Windsor & Riho's celebration on the big screen to warn them that they will go through them to advance in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament despite viewing them as exceptional athletes and "non-sexual" friends. Storm and Shirakawa do a synchronized handshake and pose to close this promo.

A post-Men's Blood & Guts interview with Kyle O'Reilly aired with the Conglomeration member talking about his first singles match with Jon Moxley where he got injured and then reflected on the road to making him tap out to win Blood & Guts. O'Reilly wants to go with Moxley one-on-one again.

This leads to Jon Moxley on commentary getting pissed. The former AEW World Champion gets on the mic and tells O'Reilly that anytime, any place, anywhere they can fight again. Fans chant "you tapped out" at Mox until he decides to leave through the crowd, flipping off the fans on his way out.

"Let's be clear, @KORCombat, you are nothing like me!" - @JonMoxley



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XI9bRPKBSK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2025

Backstage, Tay Melo was interviewed and was pissed following Marina Shafir's attack. Melo told Toni Storm not to step in for her unless she asks for it and warned that she will kick her head off in the AEW Women's Tag Team Title Tournament. Tay then addressed Shafir and told her that she is the "solution" to "The Problem."

Bandido, Juice Robinson & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey) defeated FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & LFI (RUSH & Sammy Guevara). This bout stems from the Bang Bang Gang picking up the win over FTR thanks to Bandido & JetSpeed last week. This one started fast and furious with some fast-paced action from everyone involved before breaking down with Bandido and Speedball hitting stereo Asai Moonsaults to the outside.

The heels isolated Bailey until he was able to hit the moonsault double knees and make the hot tag to Bandido who ran wild. RUSH eventually cut off the ROH World Champion with an impressive deadlift superplex from the apron for a nearfall before the heels surrounded Bandido. Things broke down to leave Bandido and RUSH in the ring alone. After a micommunication between RUSH and Cash Wheeler, Bandido hit the 21-Plex on RUSH for the victory.

Post-match, Stokely Hathaway and Sammy Guevara argued over the loss. Commentary announced new matches for AEW Dynamite and Collision this Wednesday with Mercedes Moné facing Red Velvet in a ROH Women's TV Title Unification Match, "Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Alex Windsor & Riho and TayJay vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

ESPN And YouTube TV's New Deal Is A Major Win For WWE Fans (If You're A Subscriber)

Matt Cardona, AKA Zack Ryder, Reacts To SmackDown Return As WWE Releases New Merch

WWE SmackDown Results [11/14/25]: Drew McIntyre Joins Team Vision, Zack Ryder Returns