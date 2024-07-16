The Miz on the American Century Championship: ‘It’s The Tournament of Tournaments’
Top stars from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL played in the American Century Championship over the weekend, and professional wrestling was also represented.
WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin played in the nationally televised tournament at Edgewood Tahoe. The star-studded field featured the likes of Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, Roger Clemens, and Trevor Lawrence, and it set a new attendance record with over 77,000 people over the weekend.
“You feel like you’re a PGA Tour pro without having the ability or talent of a PGA pro,” said Mizanin. “It’s the best of the best from all pro sports.”
Mizanin finished with negative 50 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system, which left him tied for 85th place out of the 89 competitors. Although he was far from the top of the leaderboard (though he did finish ahead of Jason Kelce and Alex Rodriguez), it marked an improvement from his 2023 performance.
“Last year I got second-to-last place,” said Mizanin. “I worked very hard to change that. I’m very good when I play with my friends. And if you give me a microphone or someone to wrestle, I can entertain the world. But put me on a golf course with thousands of people watching, when you put a ball in front of me, I’m just not sure where that ball is going.”
With no off-season and constant travel, WWE does not provide an ideal schedule for golfers. Yet Mizanin is comfortable in the role of underdog, and he looks forward to putting in the work to improve.
“It’s the tournament of tournaments,” said Mizanin. “I love being part of it. It’s a great time.”