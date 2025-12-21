Top WWE Star Reportedly Suffers Potentially Serious Injury

Just weeks after beating John Cena in a major Premium Live Event match, one of WWE's most popular stars could be heading to the sidelines with an injury.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was one of WWE's breakout performers of 2025, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 (and later again from Cena) alongside the AAA Mega Championship. The Judgment Day appeared to be getting back to full force with Liv Morgan back in the fold, but JD McDonagh recently underwent surgery that will bench him for some time.

Now, it appears Mysterio could potentially be joining him. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reported this weekend that Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury during the main event of Saturday night's AAA show. He was teaming with El Grande Americano against his father, Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fénix.

According to Alvarez, Dom took a DDT from Rey near the end of the match, suffering a legitimate injury in the process. While it was not entirely clear as of press time as to the exact nature of the injury, Alvarez noted he was under the impression that it was a separated shoulder.

The recovery time for a separated shoulder usually varies based on the severity of the injury, sometimes only requiring rest and rehab, while other times requiring surgery.

The babyfaces would go on to win the match, with Americano shaking hands with Rey and Dom walking off.

Morgan, ironically, underwent shoulder surgery this summer before returning to help Mysterio beat Cena at WWE Survivor Series.

Dominik Mysterio's 2025

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio | WWE

An injury to end 2025 would be a bittersweet ending to a dominant year by the younger Mysterio.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion was one of WWE's most active wrestlers this year, wrestling 51 times across WWE and AAA. He defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Bálor, and Penta in a four-way at WrestleMania to win the Intercontinental title, his first singles championship in WWE.

He would carry it throughout the year, dropping it to Cena unexpectedly on Monday Night Raw at Cena's final show in Boston. Cena became a WWE Grand Slam Champion in the process.

Cena held the belt for a couple of weeks before losing it to Mysterio in a match at Survivor Series that would see Morgan return after missing several months of action.

Mysterio won the AAA Mega Championship in September from El Hijo del Vikingo, his first AAA title.

