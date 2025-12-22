WWE Raw Preview (12/22/25) Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Welcome to Monday Night Mami!

Two weeks before Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY get their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, The Nightmare will have the opportunity to build some momentum when she goes one-on-one with Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow is already coming off a loss this past Friday night when The Kabuki Warriors were upset in tag team action against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Will Asuka be able to turn things around tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan?

RHIYO may be the current No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but there are several other teams behind them jockeying to be next in line. The aforementioned team of Nia Jax and Lash Legend, but also the former champs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria and The Judgment Day.

The Role Model will look to bounce back from her loss to Sol Ruca at Saturday Night's Main Event when she takes on Roxanne Perez in singles action, and over on the men's side of the locker room, NXT sensation Je'Von Evans will face off against Rayo Americano.

Members of the WWE Universe are still buzzing over the unmasking of the mystery man last Monday night. We now know that it was Austin Theory who has been helping The Vision over the past several weeks, dating back to Survivor Series: WarGames.

But why has he been helping them? Perhaps we'll get our answer tonight on Netflix.

THE MASKED MAN IS AUSTIN THEORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/0yvGrKVJEN — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Gunther, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella and Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri are all expected to be at the Van Andel Arena as well.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Rhea Ripley and Asuka have history with one another that dates back to WrestleMania 37, when the Eradicator knocked off the Empress to capture the Raw Women's Championship. Their rivalry entered into a new chapter after Asuka and Kairi Sane turned their back on IYO SKY.

These four women will face each other on January 5 with the Women's Tag Team Titles on the line, but as we saw last week, Asuka and Kairi will take any opportunity they can to soften up their opponents beforehand.

Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez | WWE

The Women's Tag Team Division is arguably the hottest in the entire company right now, with several top contenders vying for a shot at The Kabuki Warriors. The Judgment Day have always had an appetite for gold, and Roxanne Perez is desperately looking to bring those tag team titles back to the club house alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The Prodigy has a chance to build some momentum tonight when she takes on her old mentor Bayley.

Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano

Je'Von Evans | WWE

Monday Night Raw is about to get BOUNCEY! Fresh off his impressive performance at Saturday Night's Main Event, General Manager Adam Pearce is eager to get another up-close look at Je'Von Evans in action.

The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene in 2025 and could be in line for a call-up to the flagship show in the very near future. His next chance to impress will be tonight in Grand Rapids when he goes one-on-one with Rayo Americano.

