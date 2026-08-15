The Rock Parts Ways With 'Project Rock' Partner Under Armour

The Rock is parting ways with a major corporate sponsor.

Since 2017, The Rock and Under Armour have been business partners and collaboratively released the Project Rock line of products. However, as of Friday, the pair are no longer working together. The split between the two entities was reportedly cordial according to WWD.

“After an impressive 10-year run, Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson are bringing our partnership to a natural conclusion,” the company said in a statement. “As we sharpen our focus and strengthen our core business, we’re creating a more unified expression in our train category. We’re incredibly grateful to DJ and his entire team for their partnership, friendship and everything we’ve built together over the past decade."

The Rock | The CW Network

Project Rock will continue as a brand, and The Rock will reportedly take full ownership of the Project Rock brand. Under Armour will continue to distribute Project Rock products until October of this year.

“I’m grateful to Under Armour and to every person who helped us build this epic chapter of Project Rock," The Rock said. "I’m proud of what we created together and even more proud of all the people behind the scenes who poured themselves into Project Rock, and took great pride in making it their own.

"You know who you are. I see all of you and I’m forever grateful. Now we move on to new north stars, new partners, and with one intention in mind: deliver for the people."

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE television for over a year

The Rock is a member of TKO Group's Board of Directors and is still influential in the WWE space. However, he hasn't appeared for WWE since the infamous John Cena heel turn last year at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he took out Cody Rhodes.

His absence from WWE after that led to rumors of creative disagreements and backstage issues.

The Rock hasn't wrestled a WWE match since WrestleMania 40 in 2024. On night one of that two-night event, he teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The Rock won the match by pinning Rhodes.

On night two of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Rock attempted to interfere in the match on behalf of Reigns, but was thwarted by Cena and, eventually, The Undertaker.