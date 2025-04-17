The Rock Reveals New "Project Rock" Collection Featuring Drew McIntyre
The Rock and Drew McIntyre have joined forces for a new collaboration.
Rumors are swirling as to whether “The Final Boss” will make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, as WWE fans have not seen him on screen since the shocking John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber last month.
However, ahead of professional wrestling’s biggest show of the year, The Rock has turned his attention to another project.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he unveiled a new “Project Rock Training Collection” video featuring McIntyre.
The advertisement features a “YOU Against YOU” slogan, with highlights of McIntyre training in the gym. The Rock also gave a shoutout to the two-time WWE Champion.
"Shout to my guy for leading our new Project Rock campaign. I’m a big supporter of Drew and grateful for all the value he brings to the @WWE, in and out of the ring. F’n beast of a man. 🤣💪🏾 Enjoy the gear!" he wrote.
McIntyre is set for a showdown with Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight on WrestleMania Sunday.
Should The Rock make his highly-anticipated return, he could play a significant role in the Sunday main event, which will feature Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
Ahead of the show, The Rock received his own emoji on X, which only added more fuel to the speculation that he'll be making an appearance at Allegiant Stadium.
WrestleMania 41 streams live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (everywhere else) on Saturday and Sunday.
