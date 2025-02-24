Wrestling On FanNation

The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions Signs TV Deal With 20th Television And Disney TV Studios

The Rock's production company is now fully under the Disney umbrella for TV and film.

Jon Alba

The Rock has agreed to a first-look TV deal with 20th Television.
The Rock doesn't apparently just want Cody Rhodes and his soul. He wants a big-money television deal with Disney as well.

Deadline first reported Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company signed a first-look TV deal with 20th Television. The entity is part of Disney TV Studios.

With the agreement, Seven Bucks is now fully under the Disney umbrella, as Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia had signed a first-look movie deal for the company last summer.

Per the report:

Under the pact with 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, Johnson, Garcia, and Seven Bucks’ television team, led by President of Production Hiram Garcia, Head of Television Scott Landsman and EVP of Development & Production Kimberly Bialek, will develop and executive produce comedy, drama, adult animation, limited and unscripted series for linear networks and streamers, with an emphasis on platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

Seven Bucks is currently actively engaged with film production on the Disney end already, producing the live-action remake of "Moana" in which Johnson will reprise his role as Maui. The company is also producing a live-action flick set within the world of Monster Jam.

MORE: JBL Says WWE Smackdown Segment With The Rock And Cody Rhodes Was Strange

“There are few producers more synonymous with franchise-building than Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. DJ is arguably the biggest star on the planet, whose unmatchable charisma, charm, and magical likeability is infused into the characters and stories that Seven Bucks brings to the screen. Seven Bucks has had an incredible run working with Disney on the film side and we are thrilled to continue this legacy at the television studio,” Karey Burke, president of 20th Television told Deadline.

Rock is expected to have a showdown with Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber this coming weekend in which Rhodes will let "The Final Boss" know if he plans on giving him his soul or not.

