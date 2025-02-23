Matt Hardy: Jeff Hardy Out To Right Some Wrongs With WWE Return On NXT
The Hardys are making their return to WWE.
The TNA World Tag Team Champions are set to compete this Tuesday night on NXT when they take on Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of the No Quarter Catch Crew.
When WWE and TNA Wrestling announced their official cross-promotional partnership earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history found their way back into a WWE ring.
It's been nearly four years since Jeff Hardy's unceremonious exit from the company and his brother Matt believes the Charismatic Enigma is ready to use this opportunity to prove that he's truly a changed man.
“He’s very happy to be going back,” Matt Hardy said on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast. “I feel like he wants to right the wrongs. He wants to leave on a good note, no more erratic behavior. He wants to go back and show them who he is."
Jeff's WWE contract was terminated in December of 2021 after he abruptly left during a live event match. The belief of the company was that he was under the influence at the time, and a subsequent refusal to go to rehab led to his dismissal.
Matt Hardy believes that part of the reason that it took a little while for the Hardys to make their return to WWE, via this new partnership, was just so the company could make sure Jeff was in a good place.
“Anybody who’s been here with TNA, they can’t go without talking about how incredible and professional of a performer Jeff has been. Especially with us when we do these marathon post-show meet and greets, how we’re just kind to everybody. We’re happy to be there, we’re just happy to be doing we’re doing, man."
It's been nearly five years since Matt Hardy has wrestled for WWE. That streak ends Tuesday night as NXT hits the road. The show goes live from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH at 8 p.m. ET.
