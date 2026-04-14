The Undertaker Reveals Date for Highly Anticipated Mask vs Mask Match

The Undertaker has officially announced an upcoming Mask vs. Mask Match.

It is a busy week for WWE on the road to WrestleMania 42 on Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the first hour of each airing on ESPN 2 (Saturday) and ESPN (Sunday), respectively.

WrestleMania Saturday will feature Randy Orton, with Pat McAfee in his corner, going one-on-one with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship is set to main event WrestleMania Sunday.

Those are two highly anticipated matches, but The Undertaker has revealed the details for another huge match for next month on a WWE-affiliated show.

Mask vs Mask Match to take place in Monterrey

The WWE Hall of Famer took to X on Tuesday to announce that El Grande Americano vs. "Original" El Grande Americano in a Mask vs. Mask Match is set for AAA Noche De Los Grandes on May 30 at Arena Monterrey in Mexico.

"Circle the date on your calendars!" he wrote. "Mask vs. Mask will take place on May 30th at Arena Monterrey. This will be intense!"

Circle the date on your calendars!



Mask vs. Mask will take place at #AAANocheDeLosGrandes on May 30th at Arena Monterrey. This will be intense!



🎟️: https://t.co/RKCDXVr156 https://t.co/BGLPRh9MJT — Undertaker (@undertaker) April 14, 2026

After a pull-apart brawl, El Grande Americano, who may or may not be Ludwig Kaiser, issued the challenge to "Original" on the April 11 edition of Lucha Libre AAA on Fox.

The two Americanos have had a long-running rivalry since the return of "Original," who may or may not be Chad Gable, at the Royal Rumble in January.

The Undertaker currently serves as a writer and producer for AAA. WWE announced the acquisition of the historic lucha libre promotion last year prior to WrestleMania 41.

Who will win the El Grande Americano vs "Original" El Grande Americano Mask vs. Mask match?

Original El Grande Americano | Netflix

The mask vs mask stipulation is as big as it gets in the world of lucha libre.

Both El Grande Americano and "Original" have proven to be bona fide superstars based on the crowd reaction from AAA fans, and there's no doubt that each man will do what it takes to score the win.

For "Original," it's about reclaiming his spot as the one and only Americano, while also concealing his identity. For El Grande Americano, it's about protecting his newfound success under the mask.

There can only be one winner at AAA Noche De Los Grandes, and it should be the most must-see AAA match yet in the WWE era for the company.