The Undertaker Reveals What He's Doing To Elevate AAA's Show

The WWE made waves nearly a year ago when it announced that it was purchasing the infamous Mexican lucha libre wrestling promotion, AAA.

Since acquiring the company, WWE has run shows under the banner, top WWE stars have appeared on programming, and special AAA talents have crossed over to NXT. A key WWE legend has crossed over, too, but in a very different way.

WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, is one of the lead architects of the new WWE-led AAA promotion. Undertaker has worked with Jeremy Borash to book the AAA shows and will continue to be a part of the booking and creative team for the foreseeable future.

The Undertaker has big goals for AAA

In a new interview on the What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast with Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker spoke in detail about his specific role in AAA. He also opened up on what his main goals were for the promotion.

"Helping out with creative and doing some stuff with AAA, my vision is to almost take a step back to step forward," The Undertaker said. "I'm really high on the physicality and the actual in-ring stuff and things making sense, which is kind of difficult from where I've come from and then working with AAA.

"The Lucha Libre legacy is incredible with the masks ... There's this guy who then has a son who has a son. So all these legacies and all this culture is in there. What we're trying to do is honor that, but give more production value to the product and help tell the story a little better. I think that's the biggest thing."

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in November of 2020. His final match was a cinematic Boneyard Match at the pandemic-era WrestleMania 36. Since then, he's appeared for WWE in various roles, including ambassador, coach, and talent. The Undertaker hit is choke slam on The Rock at WrestleMania 40 and helped Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

As for his work in AAA, The Undertaker was clear in not wanting AAA to be Raw or SmackDown.

"I'm not trying to make AAA, Lucha Libre, I'm not trying to make it RAW or SmackDown WWE. I'm taking some elements of that, adding it to what they already do, and trying and make a product that everyone will want to see." THe Undertaker

Dominik Mysterio currently holds the AAA Mega Championship along with his WWE Intercontinental Championship. Vikingo is another major star in the company. Yesterday, it was reported that Vikingo is under contract directly with WWE.

The next AAA event is scheduled for March 14.

