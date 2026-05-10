The Wrestling World Reacts to Asuka's Possible Retirement Match at WWE Backlash

Did Asuka wrestle her final match at WWE Backlash on Saturday night?

Asuka and Iyo Sky collided at the Backlash PLE, with Sky getting the victory over her rival. After the match, Sky and Asuka embraced one another, which signaled that something significant was happening in the ring. Asuka also waved to the audience, which further led to speculation that Saturday night was the final in-ring appearance for the Empress of Tomorrow.

Big E continued that speculation on the WWE Backlash post-show. Big E didn't break any news, but he alluded to the fact that Asuka may have wrestled her final match.

.@Iyo_SkyWWE made that look effortless! 💪



Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited!



▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/Jb43potCJm — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

“I don’t want to (speculate) either," Big E said. "I wonder if this is a goodbye. I haven’t really seen Asuka this emotional. If this is goodbye, I know she will be dearly missed. She has been a pioneer. She has done just truly incredible things in the ring before she even got to WWE, but has further staked her claim as an all-time great here in WWE. I don’t know what this means, but shout out to IYO SKY for another incredible performance. She’s someone I expect to be in that World Title picture again very, very soon.”

To further speculate even more, many wrestlers and figures from the pro wrestling industry took to social media on Saturday night after the match to show respect to Asuka in what could have been her retirement match.

WWE wrestlers and fans take to social media and react to possible Asuka retirement

Asuka | Netflix

Charlotte Flair, a long-time rival of Asuka and the woman who ended Asuka's undefeated streak in WWE at WrestleMania 34, posted a photo of Asuka on X. Flair didn't post any words, but the black and white photo said a lot.

Bayley posted a picture of herself with both Iyo Sky and Asuka on the X. In addition to that, she wrote, "No matter what, where, or when…Iyo Sky and Asuka are two of the rarest wrestlers in the entire world."

No matter what, where, or when…Iyo Sky and Asuka are two of the rarest wrestlers in the entire world. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 9, 2026

Rhea Ripley wrote: "Iyo Sky vs Asuka. Phenomenal! Best of the best! You did it Iyo Sky. Proud of you!"

Ripley and Asuka were also rivals in WWE. The duo wrestled at WrestleMania 37 for the Raw Women's Championship. Ripley came out on top in the match.

Iyo Sky vs Asuka 👏🏽

Phenomenal!

Best of the best!



You did it @Iyo_SkyWWE 🥹🖤✨

Proud of you! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 10, 2026

Danhausen wrote: ASUKAHAUSEN and IYO SKYHAUSEN!!!!!!

ASUKAHAUSEN and IYO SKYHAUSEN!!!!!! — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 10, 2026

Nattie wrote: "Iyo and Asuka had such an incredible match tonight. You can feel their passion and how both are true leaders in the ring wanting to GIVE the most to eachother."

Iyo and Asuka had such an incredible match tonight. You can feel their passion and how both are true leaders in the ring wanting to GIVE the most to eachother. https://t.co/bVgctatBiH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 10, 2026

@thaithaimakmak wrote: "I hate to say this but it seems like Asuka passed the touch to her student...i sincerely hope not .. Empress has many more matches to go."

I hate to say this but it seems like Asuka passed the touch to her student...i sincerely hope not .. Empress has many more matches to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dfW49oCOfS — Kabuki Sweet🙏 ( In Honour & Love For Kairi -chan) (@thaithaimakmak) May 10, 2026

@ERD_Wrestling wrote: A good old Joshi's style hard hitting clash, Asuka showing the legend she is and punishing her rival with great technique but today her disciple Iyo Sky showed the great Icon she has become managing to endured and be able to pick up the win

A good old Joshi's style hard hitting clash, Asuka showing the legend she is and punishing her rival with great technique but today her disciple Iyo Sky showed the great Icon she has become managing to endured and be able to pick up the win #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/t98xADrqws — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) May 10, 2026

@BasedCLC wrote: "If Asuka is done, she deserves to get mic time on Monday and hug/embrace whoever the hell she wants to. It won’t hurt to give her 20 or so minutes to say goodbye to the fans and her peers. Asuka is truly one of the most fantastic female wrestlers to ever put on a pair of boots."

If Asuka is done, she deserves to get mic time on Monday and hug/embrace whoever the hell she wants to. It won’t hurt to give her 20 or so minutes to say goodbye to the fans and her peers. Asuka is truly one of the most fantastic female wrestlers to ever put on a pair of boots.… pic.twitter.com/OTdR97ooC6 — Colin (@BasedCLC) May 10, 2026

@mattkoonmusic wrote: I just realized that Asuka is my favorite women’s wrestler of all time.

I just realized that Asuka is my favorite women’s wrestler of all time. — Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) May 9, 2026

If the match at WWE Backlash against Iyo Sky was the last one of her career, it came at the end of a nearly nine-year WWE career. During her time with the company, she held multiple world championships and was the first-ever winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match.