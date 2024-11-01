This Year's Best Halloween Costumes From WWE Superstars
Some of your favorite WWE Superstars did not disappoint with their Halloween costumes this year.
Halloween is always a fun time of the year in WWE. Many Superstars go all out with their costumes and this year did not disappoint.
Marvel blockbusters, deep cut 1980's action movies, old school and new school wrestling homages. No stone was left unturned on All Hallows Eve this year. Here's our round-up of the best costumes.
Did we miss anyone?
CM Punk and AJ (Lee) Mendez go full Commando:
Maximum effort from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and the family:
Zelina Vega with the old school Rey Mysterio tribute:
Oh no... Two Cheeeeeeeaalllllseeeeeee GREEEEEEEENNNNNSSSSS!
Say it once. Say it twice. Third times the charm! Kayla Becker with the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cosplay:
TOZAWA!..... GET THE TABLES!!!!
You just can't indulge in a box of chocolates without a big glass of milk:
Be careful around the former NXT Women's North American Champion. You don't want to come in contact with Poison Ivy:
Even three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda was getting in on the action this Halloween:
Would you like an adventure now, or shall we have our tea first?
An honorable mention for the Edge-heads out there, because the force is STRONG with the Copeland family:
Who do you think had the best costume this year?
