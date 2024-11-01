WWE SmackDown Preview (11/1/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Reunited and it feels so good!
The Usos are back together but they need to get on the same page with Roman Reigns as they prepare to fight the new Bloodline Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.
The go-home edition of Friday night SmackDown is back at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (a pre-taped episode. Spoilers linked below) tonight. Will Roman Reigns be able to acknowledge his cousins as equals? What will happen when Nia Jax and Liv Morgan go face-to-face ahead of their battle this weekend?
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, IYO SKY and the Street Profits are all in action tonight as well.
Here is your Friday Night SmackDown Preview for 11/1/24:
Match Card (Announced):
Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly
Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven
Bayley & Naomi vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
Liv Morgan and Nia Jax meet face-to-face
Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser
The Street Profits look to earn their way back into the WWE Tag Team Title Picture
The Street Profits narrowly missed out of their opportunity to face the Bloodline for the WWE Tag Team Championships a couple weeks back, but the pursuit is not over for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They'll battle Pretty Deadly tonight as they look to earn a future date with the Motor City Machine Guns, who captured the highly coveted tag titles last week on SmackDown.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Showcase
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Saturday at Crown Jewel in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. Each team will first look to gain some momentum tonight when they send a representative to compete in a traditional Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown. It's Belair who will go for the tag champs against IYO SKY, Piper Niven and Lash Legend.
Bayley & Naomi will team up to take on Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
Indi Hartwell has interfered in Candice LeRae's matches the last two weeks. The first time she was successful in helping the WWE Women's Speed Champion pick up a surprising win over Bayley. Last Friday was a different story as the former WWE Women's Champion provided the necessary assist to stop Naomi from suffering the same fate. No need for outside help tonight as all four women face off against one another in tag team action.
Nia Jax and Liv Morgan meet ahead of their match at Crown Jewel
The WWE Women's Champion and the Women's World Champion will be in the same ring tonight as they deliver their final remarks just hours before they battle over the right to be called the first ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Will things stay civil or will Nia Jax and Liv Morgan prove to be in a fighting mood?
Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton battle Imperium
Cody Rhodes fired the first shot against GUNTHER last Friday night, but the World Heavyweight Champion was ready for it. Ludwig Kaiser was quick to provide an assist as Imperium unleashed a 2-on-1 assault until Randy Orton was able to hit the ring for the save. The Viper and the WWE Champion will team up tonight to face Imperium ahead of their respective matches at Crown Jewel on Saturday.
How To Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
SPOILERS: Tonight's episode was pre-taped. Get all the match results HERE.
