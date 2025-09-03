TKO Announces Extended WWE, UFC, Las Vegas Partnership Ahead Of WrestleMania 42
TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, and T-Mobile Arena announced Wednesday morning a multi-year extension of their partnership, reinforcing the venue’s status as the official home for UFC and WWE in Las Vegas.
The renewed agreement guarantees a minimum of four annual UFC events and two WWE events at the facility through 2030.
In a press release, TKO touted the partnership that was originally established in 2017 as a collaboration between UFC and T-Mobile Arena – developed as part of a historic joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International. It was the first time a global sports brand, outside of a traditional professional franchise, was named an anchor tenant of a major sports and entertainment venue.
“AEG and T-Mobile Arena have been tremendous partners over the past eight years, and we’re thrilled to expand this relationship across TKO to include both UFC and WWE events,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO.
“T-Mobile Arena has become a classic Las Vegas arena known for showcasing some of the biggest sports and entertainment events. We’re proud that UFC and WWE will continue to be featured among T-Mobile Arena’s top events through the end of the decade.”
Since opening its doors in April 2016, T-Mobile Arena has hosted 20 sold-out UFC events, setting multiple records for both the venue and the promotion. Notably, five of the top 10 all-time highest-grossing UFC events have been at T-Mobile Arena, including such landmark numbered events as UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor and UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill.
“T-Mobile Arena was built to host the biggest events in the world, and our partnership with TKO has helped us deliver on that promise,” said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer, AEG. “This renewed commitment underscores the arena’s role as a global destination for premier sports and entertainment experiences. Together with MGM Resorts, we are proud to continue elevating Las Vegas as a hub for unforgettable live events.”
WWE will double down on Las Vegas next April
The expanded agreement with T-Mobile Arena underscores WWE’s growing presence in the sports and entertainment capital of the world.
WrestleMania 41 was held inside Allegiant Stadium this past April, and became the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history. This year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' drew 124,693 fans over two nights, according to WWE, with T-Mobile Arena supporting the company's weekend takeover of Sin City by hosting additional Raw, SmackDown and NXT events.
Las Vegas will once again host WWE’s biggest show of the year, as WrestleMania 42 will return to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, with T-Mobile Arena set to host Smackdown and Raw in support.
The new agreement also includes priority scheduling for TKO-affiliated events during key windows such as International Fight Week. TKO will maintain a prominent presence throughout the venue, including co-headlining the welcome signage in the lobby alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, branded activations on the concourse, and retail space inside the Arena.
