Kelly Kelly Shuts Down WWE Evolution Rumor
Kelly Kelly was the fourth person eliminated in the 20-woman Battle Royal at the first WWE Evolution show in 2018. A lot has changed in the pro wrestling world and about the lives of people within the pro wrestling world since then.
The second Evolution PLE took place July 13 this year and it was yet another joyous celebration of women's wrestling. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during Iyo Sky's main event world championship defense against Rhea Ripley. The show also saw Tiffany Stratton retain the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus.
When fans noticed Kelly was nowhere to be seen in the audience, on social media, or in the ring, they began to question where the former Divas champion was. She sat down with Chris Van Vliet for an interview to explain the absence.
Where was Kelly Kelly
Kelly explained to Van Vliet that she enjoys bringing her children to WWE events, especially if she's going to be on television, but noted that her kids wouldn't have been able to make it and that WWE called her on short notice.
"It [Evolution 2] was in Atlanta, obviously… again, it was one of the weekends, the only weekend I had off… and my kids, I think they had something going on, and I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me there and they wouldn’t have been able to make it. I don’t know. There were just a lot of different things that were kind of keeping me from going...it was a last-minute call."- Kelly Kelly
Kelly also clarified that if the event was in Los Angeles or somewhere closer to where she lived that she would have been able to attend without a doubt. She also cited her children's young age and the difficulty that comes with putting her family on a plane on such short notice to attend WWE events.
MORE: Reason Roman Reigns Was Written Off Television At WWE Clash in Paris Revealed
Shutting down the dirt sheets
Kelly also blasted "dirt sheets" online that said she declined to return to WWE at Evolution because they wouldn't book her into a match on the card. S
"Of course, you read the dirt sheets and every — this is another thing. Somebody on the dirt sheets was like, ‘Oh, it’s somebody in the higher ups said that she only wants to come back if she has a match,’ which could not have been farther from the truth. I didn’t need a match to come back. If it was in L.A., I would have been there, no questions asked."
Her husband also worked that weekend which made the logistics of attending even more difficult. Kelly stated that knowing further in advance would have increased the likelihood of her attending the show. She also elaborated, saying that WWE has called her on short notice in the past where she was able to meet their requests despite the lack of time.
Kelly Kelly is signed to WWE
Kelly also used this opportunity to reiterate that she signed a WWE Legends deal and that she really enjoys returning to WWE when she's invited. The former 24/7 champion exclaimed to WWE that whenever they're in Los Angeles or somewhere closer to the west coast, that she would certainly attend. Kelly expressed immense gratitude for WWE and what they've done for her life.
"So, at the end of the day, I have to thank WWE for my career. They’re who made me. I wouldn’t have the career that I have if it wasn’t for them. I am so appreciative of them. That’s why I signed a Legends deal and that’s why I still come back all the time. But yeah, I think, hopefully, a few years down the line when my kids will be able to sit next to me if I’m in the crowd and cheer me on…"
Kelly's last time competing in the ring was five years ago for the 2022 Royal Rumble match. She lasted one minute and five seconds before being eliminated from the match by Sasha Banks.
