WWE Selling One-of-a-Kind Tickets for WrestleMania 42 for the First Time Ever

WrestleMania 42 is less than five weeks away, and additional tickets are set to be released that will give fans an elevated seating experience — literally.

WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced Tuesday morning that, for the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase seats positioned atop the iconic WrestleMania 42 set starting on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

In a press release sent to The Takedown on SI, WWE touted their ability to create a theme-based set at each 'Showcase of the Immortals' that transforms the host stadium and enhances the live event experience.

WrestleMania 41 | WWE

The custom-built WrestleMania 41 set last April leaned into the tradition of Las Vegas, incorporating a resort-inspired design to reflect the city’s iconic entertainment culture. No details about the WrestleMania 42 set have been released, but there will be an official unveiling in the days leading up to the event.

The annual Premium Live Event will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, and fans will be able to purchase these limited premium seats on Ticketmaster's website. Single-day and combo ticket packages are also still available.

What will fans witness from atop the WrestleMania 42 stage?

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

This year's show is set to be headlined by four major world title matches, including the presumed night one and night two main events. Based off WWE's online marketing, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will close out WrestleMania Saturday, while World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will conclude the festivities for WrestleMania Sunday.

Other matches that have been made official include WWE Women's Jade Cargill defending her title against Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan battling for the Women's World Championship and Brock Lesnar taking on two-time NXT Champion Oba Femi.

There are reports that upwards of 16 matches could be taking place across both nights, with a record number of women's bouts expected to be booked for the show. Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee, Women's United States Champion Giulia, and Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend are all expected to defend their respective titles that weekend.

AJ Lee | Netflix

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, World Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso, Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta, Men's United States Champion Carmelo Hayes and Dominik Mysterio are all reportedly under consideration for the show as well, but their matches have yet to be made official.