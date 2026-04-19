Trick Williams Defeats Sami Zayn to Win the United States Championship

Trick Williams is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42.

In what was one of the most intriguing championship matches on the WrestleMania Sunday card, the former two-time NXT Champion, with some help from rapper Lil' Yachty, hit the Trick Shot to pin Zayn to capture his first WWE main roster title.

Williams celebrated with Yachty after the match as fans gave him a loud ovation and chanted "whoop that Trick."

The story that kickstarted the rivalry between the two superstars was Williams suggesting that Zayn couldn't get the job done, but the latter went on to defeat Carmelo Hayes for the title on the April 3 edition of SmackDown.

After that, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then made the match between Williams and Zayn official for WrestleMania.

Williams was called up to the WWE main roster earlier this year, with his first appearance featuring a confrontation with Zayn on the January 2 episode of SmackDown.

The 31-year-old has had an impressive rise since joining the company in 2021, including becoming the first WWE superstars to win the TNA World Championship when he accomplished the feat at NXT Battleground in May 2025.

Who could dethrone Trick Williams as United States Champion?

Royce Keys | WWE

It's possible that WWE could do the rematch between Williams and the former champion.

Zayn has been on an interesting path over the past month, with him questioning whether he should be more selfish in his pursuit of his goal of becoming a world champion in WWE. Many fans in Las Vegas booed Zayn for his efforts, while Trick was cheered in what was a defining moment thus far in his WWE career.

So, if Zayn heads in another direction, there are a few intriguing possibilities for Williams as the new United States Champion.

Hayes would be the most logical starting point, as he declared on a recent edition of SmackDown that he was going to rehab his knee and then reclaim his title. There is also plenty of history between him and Williams, with the two starring as a top duo in NXT prior to their WWE main roster debuts.

Elsewhere, another former champion could be in line for a clash with Williams and his lemon peppa steppas.

Ilja Dragunov, who was dethroned by Hayes last December, has also stayed in the United States Championship picture in recent months.

And just like with Hayes, there is a backstory that WWE could play up with him and the current champ. Williams pinned Dragunov at NXT Spring Breakin' in April 2024 to win his first NXT Championship.

Other contenders for Williams could include Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Royce Keys, Aleister Black, and more.