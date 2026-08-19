Trish Stratus Shares Her Thoughts on Potential WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been absent from the company in recent months and she has detailed her mindset about a potential comeback.

Stratus has returned to the ring multiple times since she initially retired. Most notably, she had a comeback run in 2023, which included a memorable feud with Becky Lynch. Stratus briefly came back again in 2025, but she hasn't wrestled since she lost to Tiffany Stratton at Evolution last July.

In a new interview, Stratus discussed potentially returning to the company and explained how she approached her past returns.

Trish Stratus | WWE

Trish Stratus wants her return to mean something

Speaking with John Pollock for POST Wrestling, Stratus was asked whether she has a mental checklist when she gets pitched ideas for a WWE return. She detailed how several "boxes" must be checked for her to get back in the ring. Stratus also looked back on working with Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark.

"There’s many boxes that must be checked in order for me to do this, and it’s everything," Stratus said. "I don’t want to be self-serving. What’s the point in that? It has to give back. When I went back and worked with Zoey, I’m not doing much for Becky, so to speak, except for giving a neat storyline or something for fans to see that they hadn’t, ‘Oh my god,’ fantasy matchup or things like that."

The former champion continued by noting that she enjoyed working with Stark and helping Zoey with her promos. She also highlighted that she was excited about wrestling Candice LeRae and showing fans how underrated she is.

"When I got to bring Zoey on board, that was cool," she said. "Teaching her promos, I mean, when I left, she would still, she’s like, ‘This is my promo.’ All right, let’s work on it. We would still be working on the promos and stuff like that. So I loved being able to do that."

Stratus went on to emphasize that she doesn't want her work to be self-serving. Instead, she wants it to mean something. She also stated that she likes long-term storytelling, and she pointed to her feud with Stratton as an example.

"The Tiffy and Trish thing was started way back at Money in the Bank in Toronto," she said. "That seed planted was not a coincidence. That’s what I am, I’m about long-term story planning. And then we had the tag match in Toronto, great moment, and then we had the face-off. And then where could it go? I mean, I’d love to have a finale match that’s sort of where we were going with that [before] my mom got sick and she passed. But it was that long-term story that I was so excited to bring about."

Stratus then reiterated that, regarding a potential return to the company, she'd want it to serve a purpose and leave the fans feeling fulfilled.

"So people are like, ‘Are you going to go back?’ I was like, I got some boxes to line up first if that’s going to happen," Stratus said. "So yeah, definitely, I do go, let me see. What purpose am I serving? Are we being fulfilled? Are the fans being fulfilled? Does this serve a purpose?"

For now, there's no word on when Stratus may return to WWE. Given the depth of the company's women's division, plenty of potential dream matches are still on the table, and fans will have to wait and see whether they become a reality.