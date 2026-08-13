Major Update on WWE's Title Plans for Chelsea Green Following Injury

The curse of the WWE Women's Championship continued with Chelsea Green last week on SmackDown.

It has long been believed by fans that the Women's Tag Team Titles were cursed in WWE, as they often led to one or both teammates getting injured after winning the titles. But after WWE somehow reversed the script, with Nikki Bella injured before she could win the titles at WrestleMania 42, the curse has seemingly shifted to the WWE Women's Championship.

Chelsea Green won the Interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam after the current champion, Rhea Ripley, suffered a torn meniscus in her right knee over the summer. But following the premium live event, Ripley revealed she had surgery to repair the injury, seemingly removing the interim tag from Green's title reign.

Unfortunately, one match into her reign, Green suffered a broken orbital bone, leaving her first reign with the title in jeopardy.

WWE doesn't plan to strip Chelsea Green of the Women's Championship

Chelsea Green's injury status was discussed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. It was said that despite Green being out of action for several weeks, WWE doesn't plan to remove her from television or strip her of the title.

This wouldn't be the first time WWE has kept Chelsea Green on television while dealing with an injury, so this shouldn't be new territory for her whatsoever. The sheer toughness to remain on camera during injuries is one of the many factors that have endeared Green to the WWE Universe over the last year.

In addition to remaining on television, WrestleVotes noted that WWE has been very impressed by the social media numbers Green's WWE Women's Championship win generated at SummerSlam.

Will Tiffany Stratton fight Green's battles while not cleared to compete?

Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton have bonded in recent weeks, forming a very heartwarming friendship on WWE programming.

It appeared that Stratton was set to ask Green for a title shot last week on SmackDown before they were interrupted by Fatal Influence. Despite that, the two women came close to capturing the Women's Tag Team Titles just minutes later.

With Stratton currently scheduled to defend the Women's United States Championship this week on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what role Green plays in that outcome.

These two are a FUN tag team to say the least! 🙌@ImChelseaGreen | @tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/7YaEW4bnTD — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2026

Between Fatal Influence and Nia Jax, it appears Stratton could have their hands full over the next several weeks while Green tries to recover from her injury.