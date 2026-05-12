Two Championship Matches Made Official for Saturday Night's Main Event

The latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take over the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana a week from this coming Saturday, and the first two matches for the show were made official during Monday Night's episode of WWE Raw.

From the moment Penta won the Men's Intercontinental Title, he vowed to be a fighting champion. So when Red Brand newcomer Ethan Page issued a challenge live on Netflix, the legendary luchador was ready to fight right then and there.

Ego was not as eager to lock up, as he was still in his street clothes, but he was more than happy to cash in his recent tag team victory over Penta at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rusev took issue with that challenge, but his subsequent loss to Je'Von Evans took him out of the title conversation for the time being, and the match between Penta and Page was booked.

Ethan Page really lives up to that ALL EGO nickname 😒@OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/Z1yfBhcn1Z — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2026

The World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line on Saturday, May 23, when The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory defend their titles against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits have had their eyes on the gold since they returned to action on the episode of WWE Raw after WrestleMania 42. They earned the opportunity to challenge The Vision after picking up a win over Paul Heyman's bunch in a six-man tag team match on Monday night.

Bron Breakker appeared to be closing in on a victory for his team, but when he went for his running spear on the outside, Seth Rollins appeared out of nowhere to deliver a massive clothesline to the Unpredictable Badass.

MONDAY NIGHT ROLLINS!! 🎶



Off the distraction from @WWERollins, The Street Profits and @joehendry pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/bjQvisJatE — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2026

Angelo Dawkins then took advantage of a distracted Austin Theory and rolled him up for the match stealing three count. Rollins would soon duck another spear attempt from Breakker, and Big Dawks took the bullet instead. That exchange infuriated Montez Ford.

Rollins later approached The Street Profits during a backstage interview with an offer to work together to battle The Vision. A still frustrated Ford said that Seth could not be trusted and that they did not need his help to win the World Tag Team Titles at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card (announced):

Penta | Netflix

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship