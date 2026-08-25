Two Women's Matches Reportedly in Discussion for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event

The first ever Sunday Night's Main Event is set to take place on September 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, and with less than two weeks to go, the card is still in need of additions.

WWE's creative team has done a good job of stacking the marquee with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Oba Femi and Bron Breakker all set for action, plus Atlanta area recording artist Lil Yachty will be making his in-ring debut, but as of this writing, no members of the women's roster have been booked for the show. That's about to change.

The insiders over at False Finish reported Tuesday afternoon that Blake Monroe could finally be making her official main roster in-ring debut inside the State Farm Arena. While a decision has yet to be made official, consideration is being given to having The Glamour face off against Giulia.

Sources tell False Finish that Blake Monroe vs Giulia has been discussed for SNME. Nothing official as of yet. If confirmed, it would be Blake Monroe's official main roster debut match pic.twitter.com/8v8UvnNn5I — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) August 25, 2026

These two former Stardom rivals were supposed to wrestle each other this past Friday night on SmackDown, but Monroe attacked The Beautiful Madness from behind during her entrance and left her laying. Blake then exited the arena with a promise that she wouldn't debut until she received an opportunity to become the WWE Women's Champion.

"I think good things take time and timing is key," Monroe recently told The Takedown on SI about her still impending debut. "You can't rush a good thing. If the time isn't right and you rush to have your debut, it's so easy to be forgotten about. I'm taking my time. I'm making my name known. And the fact that people are so desperate to see me in the ring is a testament to what I've done already and what I can do."

Six more members of the SmackDown Women's Division are expected to be in Atlanta for Sunday Night's Main Event

While WWE reportedly hasn't decided when Blake Monroe will make her official debut, the guys over at TRNBCKL are reporting that a six-woman tag team match is expected to be announced for SNME on this Friday's episode of the Blue Brand.

The new trio of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley will reportedly take on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.

Friday's episode of SmackDown was recorded this past Monday night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada after WWE Raw went off the air, and we have some very limited spoilers covered for you.

We will also keep you update on the card for Sunday Night's Main Event, just as soon as more information becomes available.

Current card for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event:

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Men's United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty, if Yachty survives five minutes then Trick Williams gets another U.S. Title shot against Corbin