Two Women's Matches Reportedly in Discussion for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event
The first ever Sunday Night's Main Event is set to take place on September 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, and with less than two weeks to go, the card is still in need of additions.
WWE's creative team has done a good job of stacking the marquee with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Oba Femi and Bron Breakker all set for action, plus Atlanta area recording artist Lil Yachty will be making his in-ring debut, but as of this writing, no members of the women's roster have been booked for the show. That's about to change.
The insiders over at False Finish reported Tuesday afternoon that Blake Monroe could finally be making her official main roster in-ring debut inside the State Farm Arena. While a decision has yet to be made official, consideration is being given to having The Glamour face off against Giulia.
These two former Stardom rivals were supposed to wrestle each other this past Friday night on SmackDown, but Monroe attacked The Beautiful Madness from behind during her entrance and left her laying. Blake then exited the arena with a promise that she wouldn't debut until she received an opportunity to become the WWE Women's Champion.
"I think good things take time and timing is key," Monroe recently told The Takedown on SI about her still impending debut. "You can't rush a good thing. If the time isn't right and you rush to have your debut, it's so easy to be forgotten about. I'm taking my time. I'm making my name known. And the fact that people are so desperate to see me in the ring is a testament to what I've done already and what I can do."
Six more members of the SmackDown Women's Division are expected to be in Atlanta for Sunday Night's Main Event
While WWE reportedly hasn't decided when Blake Monroe will make her official debut, the guys over at TRNBCKL are reporting that a six-woman tag team match is expected to be announced for SNME on this Friday's episode of the Blue Brand.
The new trio of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley will reportedly take on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.
Friday's episode of SmackDown was recorded this past Monday night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada after WWE Raw went off the air, and we have some very limited spoilers covered for you.
We will also keep you update on the card for Sunday Night's Main Event, just as soon as more information becomes available.
Current card for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker
- Men's United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty, if Yachty survives five minutes then Trick Williams gets another U.S. Title shot against Corbin
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino