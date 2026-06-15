WWE Raw Preview (6/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Get ready to put the ones in the air, because Roman Reigns is back on Monday Night Raw.

Less than two weeks out from Night of Champions, The OTC will be at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for the latest edition of WWE's flagship program.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is not currently booked for the next Premium Live Event, but his cousin may soon be. Jey Uso advanced to the semifinals of The King of the Ring Tournament this past Friday night on SmackDown, pinning LA Knight in the process. The Megastar has been talking about Roman Reigns quite a bit recently. Perhaps the Head of the Table will offer a retort later this evening.

Roman Reigns | WWE

There are three big matches on the card, including semifinal match-ups in both The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Oba Femi will face Dominik Mysterio, while IYO SKY takes on Raquel Rodriguez. Also, Chad Gable will wrestle his first match on Raw in over a year when he goes up against Rusev.

Former World Champions CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch are all being advertised for the show as well, but it's been several weeks since we've seen either Punk or Vaquer on WWE programming. Time will tell if they make their long-awaited returns tonight in Baltimore. As for The Man, well... she's had a rough go as of late. She may not be ready to return to work.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of the Red Brand. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before the broadcast goes live on Netflix.

King of the Ring Semifinals: Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has his sights set on bringing the World Heavyweight or WWE Championship to the Judgment Day, but if he's going to earn the opportunity to do so, he's going to have to overcome some large odds in the semifinal round. Losing to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy has only made Oba Femi more motivated, and pissed off, than ever before. He's ready to destroy anyone in his path, and tonight, that's Dirty Dom.

Queen of the Ring Semifinals: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Judgment Day has its fingerprints all over the King and Queen of the Ring brackets. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will have the opportunity to advance to the tournament finals this Friday when she faces Charlotte Flair. The question is whether she'll be fighting for the right to wrestle her stablemate at Night of Champions with the crown on the line. Raquel Rodriguez will battle IYO SKY tonight in the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

Chad Gable vs. Rusev

Chad Gable vs. Rusev | WWE

Chad Gable is no longer masquerading around like he's some legendary luchador, and the former Olympian is ready to start off his redemption tour on the right foot. After coming to the aid of former rivals Rey Mysterio and Penta last Monday night in Paris, Chad Gable will be in Baltimore tonight to wrestle his first match on Raw (as himself) in over a year. He'll go one-on-one with the Lion of Bulgaria, Rusev, but he may also need to keep an eye out for Ethan Page.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals: Oba Femi vs. Chad Gable

Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable vs. Rusev