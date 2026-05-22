WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Will All Ego Capture the Men's IC Title?

Buckle up Fort Wayne, because Saturday Night's Main Event is coming to town tomorrow night.

The Men's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Penta defends against one of Raw's newest superstars in Ethan Page. The Vision will also put their World Tag Team Titles up for grabs against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, while The Irresistible Forces get their rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Sol Ruca will get the chance to prove herself against the greatest of all-time and there will also be a massive six-woman tag team match featuring the current and three former WWE Women's Champions.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to give their final thoughts and predictions for the latest Saturday Night's Main Event special on Peacock.

Check out our predictions video above and please consider subscribing to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for all our exclusive interviews, talk shows and so much more. Including our recent conversation with 17-Time World Champion John Cena.

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Six-Woman Tag Team Match | WWE

No disrespect intended to the heel team in this six-woman tag team match, but this looks like a mismatch on paper. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are an all-star trio with well over two dozen Women's World Championships between them, but with that said, this seems like a match that they have to lose.

Jade Cargill is after a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship, while a long-awaited singles match with Charlotte appears to finally be in the pipeline at the same time. After not getting to wrestle as much as she would have liked in the run-up to WrestleMania 42, Cargill needs a bounce-back win in a big way, and we think she sends a message by pinning The Queen at SNME.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Zack Heydorn: Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Blake Lovell: Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

The Vision (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

The Vision vs. The Street Profits | WWE

Can't say we are thrilled to see the recent tension between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins with WWE hurting for established tag teams right now, but The Street Profits have endured worse in the past. Their current issues are centered around Seth Rollins and whether he can be a trusted ally in the Profits' battle with The Vision.

Ford and Rollins have not been able to get on the same page in recent weeks, and their miscommunications have led to some painful beat-downs. This might be a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation for Ford and Dawkins. Either Rollins tries to help out and things go wrong, or The Street Profits are unable to overcome the numbers disadvantage. Either way, The Vision will retain.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Vision

Zack Heydorn: The Vision

Blake Lovell: The Vision

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

Welcome to the clerical error match of the week. Becky Lynch versus Sol Ruca was initially booked as a non-title match, only for the WWE Instagram account to accidentally advertise that the Women's Intercontinental Championship would be on the line. It has now firmly been established as a non-title match, which means it's nearly a guarantee that The Man will lose.

Much like Bayley did at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December, Lynch will go out of her way to put over one of WWE's bright young stars. Sol Ruca has future WWE Women's Champion written all over her and getting a clean win over the GOAT will help put her on that trajectory. Ruca's victory should set up a rematch for the Women's IC Title in the near future.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Sol Ruca

Zack Heydorn: Sol Ruca

Blake Lovell: Sol Ruca

Scream Mode (c) vs. The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Brie Bella & Paige vs. Lash Legend & Nia Jax | WWE

Since her surprise return at WrestleMania 42, Paige has looked much sharper in the ring compared to the last time wrestling fans saw her in action. You can tell she's starting to find her groove after a lengthy layoff, and her chemistry with longtime friend Brie Bella gets better with each defense of their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

At some point, however, Nikki Bella is going to be medically cleared to compete, and it's going to be interesting to see if she's willing to stay on the sidelines while her sister holds tag team gold with someone else. It doesn't make much sense to take the titles off Paige and Brie until that story is able to play out, but Zack is still going with the upset pick of the Irresistible Forces.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Scream Mode

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... The Irresistable Forces

Blake Lovell: Scream Mode

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Ethan Page vs. Penta | WWE

Penta has had a really fun run as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, but it might be time to bring his reign to an end. Ethan Page has been presented as a top-level heel talent on Monday Night Raw since his call-up from NXT last month, and solidifying his status as such with a controversial singles title victory would be a really smart decision.

We're not entirely sure that it will happen. Penta is the betting favorite to retain, but it's a move that the creative team should be considering heavily. Page is more than capable of being the face of the IC Title scene, and taking the title off Penta would free him up for a potential Lucha Bros. reunion with his brother Rey Fenix. An established and successful tag team for a division in the rebuilding process.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Ethan Page

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Ethan Page

Blake Lovell: Penta