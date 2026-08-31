Update on Kevin Owens Injury Scare at WWE Live Event

Let's hope this is all bad dream.

Kevin Owens was the talk of SummerSlam weekend this year in Minneapolis after he made his in-ring WWE return after 17 months on the injured list. Prior to WrestleMania 41 in 2025, Owens was forced to take a WWE hiatus because of a serious neck injury that required surgery.

At SummerSlam, Owens made a surprise appearance and was part of a world championship number-one contender fatal four-way match along with Finn Balor, Gunther, and Sami Zayn. Owens won the match and earned a shot at CM Punk and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Owens cashed in that opportunity but lost to Punk and was unsuccessful in securing the championship. Sami Zayn cost him the bout when he smashed Owens in the head with the title belt. Zayn and Owens are former enemies, but also former tag partners and tag champions.

Owens is currently in the mix for the top title on SmackDown, but that spot may be in jeopardy because of a new injury. Over the weekend at a WWE live event in South Carolina, Owens was limping and required help to get to the backstage area from the ring after his match. A new update has emerged on the injury.

Kevin Owens is all clear on the injury front after live event scare

Kevin Owens and John Cena | John Cena Instagram

According to PWInsider, no one in WWE knows the nature of his injury just yet. The report says some thought Owens was selling the damage he sustained in the match. WWE has yet to issue an official update on Owens and his status. On Monday afternoon, The Wrestling Observer reported that Owens was ok and not injured.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Owens declared that his quest for the Undisputed WWE Championship wasn't over. He was put in a number one contender match later in the night for another shot at the title, but again, Zayn got involved and interfered. The interference led to a no-contest result and no number one contender crowned.

Kevin Owens was seen limping at last night's WWE Live Event pic.twitter.com/WoVo81YqnF — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) August 31, 2026

The world championship picture on SmackDown is getting crowded. Punk got through Owens, but the line of challengers now includes Owens again, Zayn, Finn Balor, and Gunther. In addition to that group, former champions Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are waiting in the wings as well.

Those two will do battle at WWE's special Sunday Night's Main Event this weekend. Other announced matches for that event include Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty.