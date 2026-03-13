Update on The Bella Twins Status Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 42

Are The Bella Twins still on the road to WrestleMania 42?

Back in January at the Royal Rumble, Brie Bella made her surprise return to WWE, reuniting with her sister Nikki in the Women's Rumble match. The Bella Twins would appear on Raw 48 hours later in Philadelphia and made it clear they were targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Then, oddly, they haven't been seen since.

With WrestleMania 42 quickly approaching, WWE is running out of time to insert Nikki and Brie into the tag team title mix in time for the Showcase of the Immortals. So what exactly is going on?

The Bella Twins | Netflix

The Bella Twins are expected to return to WWE programming very soon

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Bella Twins are expected back on WWE programming very soon. This should be welcome news for the Bella Army, who have been in a panic in recent weeks about Nikki and Brie potentially being left off WrestleMania next month.

With Nia Jax and Lash Legend set to defend the titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss tonight, you can't rule out a Bella Twins return later this evening on SmackDown.

Brie Bella speaks on her recent absence and hopes to compete before WrestleMania

Brie Bella | Netflix

The Bella Twins were recent guests on An Unlikely Affair. When their absence from WWE programming was brought up, Brie admitted she thought they would be around weekly after her return, but it's been five weeks, and she's still sitting at home.

Brie would go on to express her desire to get into the ring to compete and earn her spot before WrestleMania next month.

"It's one of those crazy things, the thing about our business is, so I came back at the end of January, and I just assumed, oh, you're gonna have me back every Monday," Brie Bella said. "But they're like, okay, so we'll let you know when you're needed back in the story. And I'm like, it's been five weeks! So, I'm hoping we're back there soon. B---- better work.

"I would love to be able to wrestle before WrestleMania. I do because the titles are on the line and they will be at WrestleMania. Nikki and I both want to prove that we can hang with this division and that we deserve to be in that WrestleMania match to go for the titles. They just need to give me the time. I gotta get in there."