Video Shows Massive Brawl At MSG After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

WWE had a historic night inside Madison Square Garden for this week's episode of WWE Raw. And that was with the cameras rolling.

The show was built around a multitude of things, including the final WWE Raw appearance from John Cena, a women's WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri, and a face-off between teams in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Cena kicked off the show and ended up agreeing to a WWE Intercontinental Championship rematch against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series. He also got his wish and had a match. Cena teamed with Rey Mysterio and Sheamus to defeat Dominik and The Judgment Day.

As for the women's IC title, there's a new champion. Thanks to the help of the returning AJ Lee, Dupri pinned Lynch in the middle of the ring to win her first championship in WWE.

The face-off between the WarGames teams brought the real chaos and closed the show, and the madness was so chaotic that it continued even after Monday Night Raw went off the air.

Huge brawl takes place after WWE Raw goes off the air inside MSG

Cody Rhodes | WWE

The massive brawl, which began during the main event segment between Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Usos, Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar kept going when Raw cameras stopped rolling.

In the video which can be viewed below, Cody Rhodes beats both Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul with a kendo stick. In the ring, Bron Breakker gets two kicks to the face by The Usos before eating a 1D. Then, back outside the ring, Rhodes hits Drew McIntyre with a Cody Cutter through the announce table.

All hell broke loose after WWE Raw went off air! pic.twitter.com/mcG9d3rjFf — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 18, 2025

Both teams are set to square off inside of WarGames at Survivor Series on November 29. The appearances by both Lesnar and Reigns this week were surprises, and both men will be the fifth and final members of their respective WarGames teams.

Other announced matches for Survivor Series include Women's WarGames with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and possibly AJ Lee against Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and a participant to be named later.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's World Championship, John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship have also been announced.

