Major Injury Update On Dominik Mysterio Provided On WWE Raw

The WWE Raw roster is going to be down an important member of the roster for the foreseeable future.

During this week's episode of WWE Raw, Joe Tessitore revealed that Dominik Mysterio would be out of WWE action indefinitely. While Mysterio's Judgment Day faction were in their clubhouse backstage, Morgan informed the group that Mysterio would be out for a bit. Tessitore then revealed that he sustained a shoulder injury and did not give a timetable for his return.

Mysterio injured his shoulder during a match for the AAA promotion. He wrestled Rey Mysterio & Rey Fenix in a tag team match alongside El Grande Americano. Mysterio is the AAA Mega Champion.

In WWE, Mysterio is the Men's Intercontinental Champion. He lost that championship to John Cena during Cena's final WWE appearance in Boston. At Survivor Series, Mysterio got his win back and beat Cena to regain the title. The returning Liv Morgan helped Mysterio earn that victory. There's no word yet on what Dom's injury means for the future of either of his two championships.

The Judgment Day had a big week on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez wrestled both Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's World Championship. Rodriguez was impressive in the match, but lost when she accidentally rolled out of the ring. This left Vaquer alone in the ring with Nikki Bella and Vaquer was able to secure the pin and retain her title.

While WWE will be without Dirty Dom for a while, his rival Penta returned Monday night from his own shoulder injury earlier than expected. He provided a massive assist to Rey Mysterio as he was being attacked 2-on-1 by The Vision.

Dominik Mysterio injury a loss for WWE and AAA

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio | WWE

As for Dominik Mysterio, he's been a fixture of the AAA promotion since the WWE announced the purchase of that company earlier this year over WrestleMania weekend. He's competed at various AAA, WWE, and NXT Worlds Collide events and defeated Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship he currently holds.

Mysterio has been a member of The Judgment Day faction since 2022. Mysterio turned on his own father and joined the group. In 2023, he wrestled Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. As a member of Judgment Day, Mysterio has been linked with two top women in the WWE.

He first was connected with Rhea Ripley when she was a member of the group. Mysterio turned on Ripley and joined Liv Morgan, whom he is still attached to now.

Mysterio is a former tag team champion in WWE alongside Judgment Day. He also held the tag team titles with his father, Rey Mysterio. The duo became the first-ever father and son duo to win the tag titles in WWE.

