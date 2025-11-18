WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog — John Cena's Final Episode (11/17/25)

John Cena will make his final WWE Raw appearance as an active wrestler on this week's show from Madison Square Garden.

Last week on Raw, Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam champion in WWE. How will Cena follow up that victory and make his final Raw appearance memorable? We'll find out tonight when he kicks off the show.

This week's episode of Raw will also feature more matches in the John Cena 'Last Time Is Now' tournament. Last week, Rusev and Sheamus advanced. This week, two more matches are scheduled: Je'Von Evans vs. Gunther and Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent.

Any man in that group could end up being Cena's final opponent in just under a month, but they'll have to end on the winning side this week to get there.

In the women's division this week, Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Dupri hasn't been able to get the win over Lynch in their first two matches together. Could the third time be the charm?

Elsewhere in the women's division, Nikki Bella will address last week's attack on WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. The Vaquer and Bella relationship was on respectful terms as of last week, but a post-match attack by Bella makes it clear that Bella is after the world title. How will Vaquer respond? Find out tonight on WWE Raw.

Finally, with War Games at Survivor Series less than two weeks away, how will CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso coexist as a team? They'll face Paul Heyman's Vision team at Survivor Series inside of War Games, and as of Friday on SmackDown, that team includes Drew McIntyre.

Will either side be able to get the upper hand in momentum this week?

WWE Raw Results

-Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and others were shown arriving to the building for the show.

-A recap video aired that highlighted John Cena winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio last week. From there, Cena made his entrance to a huge pop from the MSG audience.

-Cena addressed the crowd as they chanted "thank you Cena." Cena said that New York makes or break careers, but that he had something important to say to the fans. He was about to reveal what that was, but Dominik Mysterio interrupted to a loud chorus of boos.

-Dominik Mysterio said that Cena was handed a title shot last week just like he was given everything in his career. Mysterio challenged Cena to a rematch for his IC title. Cena agreed right away and said they should do it in Madison Square Garden. Mysterio told him no.

-Mysterio said that they did things Cena's way last week, but that he wanted things his way now. Dominik said the match would be on his terms and that he wanted it in his hometown of San Diego at Survivor Series. Cena agreed to that too, but said he promised the audience a match and challenged Dominik to a match without the title on the line.

-Dom didn't answer, but JD McDonagh and Finn Balor walked out and joined Cena's side. Dominik denied the match, but said they would just beat him up instead. They then attacked Cena and took him down. Before they could do too much damage, Sheamus ran out for the save.

-Sheamus helped Cena for a while, but was overcome. That brought out Rey Mysterio and he along with Cena and Sheamus cleared the ring. Cena then challenged Judgment Day to a six-man tag with Rey and Sheamus at his side and on his team.

-John Cena, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day. At the end of the match, Cena, Rey, and Sheamus hit triple signature moves of Sheamus and then the five knuckle shuffle with Cena. Mysterio hit a double 619 on Balor and McDonagh. Sheamus clocked Balor with a Brogue Kick and Cena hit McDonagh with an AA to get the victory.

-A video recap aired that highlighted Drew McIntyre joining up with The Vision on SmackDown.

-Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis discussed Drew McIntyre backstage. Paul Heyman walked into their office and said that he abided by all the rules when picking up Drew McIntyre for the team. Heyman said that if McIntyre pissed them off, his fifth team member would be even worse for them. Pearce looked at the contract that Heyman handed him and was angry.

-When the show came back from commercial break, the announcers cued up a brawl that took place between members of the New York Giants and Judgment Day.

-Stephanie Vaquer was introduced by Jackie Redmond. As she did her entrance, Nikki Bella attacked her from behind. Bella said that she didn't come back to be a sidekick. Bella said that Vaquer would be giving her a title shot and that she would bow down to the woman who changed the entire women's division for WWE.

-Backstage, Asuka and Kairi Sane asked Bayley to join their team at Survivor Series for War Games. Lyra Valkyria congratulated Bayley for standing up for herself and saying "no." She tried to give Bayley a high five, but Bayley walked away.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance to the ring and the mystery followed. It was Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler got a really big pop and the match began when he got down to the ring.

