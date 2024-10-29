Vince McMahon Launching New Entertainment Company With Former WWE Executives
Vince McMahon is not throwing in the towel just yet. The former WWE chairman is in the beginning stages of creating a new entertainment company, according to a PWInsider report that broke Tuesday afternoon (October 29).
Despite his ongoing legal issues, McMahon's new venture is being described as an "entertainment hub company" and will reportedly focus on producing film and TV projects in the realms of fiction and non-fiction.
According to PWInsider's report, several ex-WWE employees already offered their services to Vinnie Mac's film and TV business, including Brad Blum. Blum was WWE's Chief Operating Officer under McMahon and stayed on board with the company after McMahon's second ousting earlier this year. This past May, Blum resigned after it was discovered that he was “Corporate Officer No. 2” in Janel Grant's lawsuit.
Kristen Prouty, a former WWE executive instrumental in ushering Logan Paul into the WWE family, is also reportedly connected to the project. She was laid off in May following Endeavor's purchase of the global pro wrestling promotion.
PWInsider's sources claim that McMahon will not pursue the formation of a new pro wrestling company nor anything competitive with WWE. The company is currently preparing for launch should McMahon get cleared of his charges, with a Los Angeles headquarters planned.
If all goes according to said plan, will the entertainment world accept Vince McMahon back into their boardrooms?
